Filipino-Icelander ballers catch WNBA attention

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-Icelander cagers Ava and Mila Sigurdsson had the surprise of their lives on National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) in the US on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) with a shoutout from the WNBA.

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Ava and Mila — who are nine and seven years old, respectively — were featured on the elite women's basketball league's Instagram participating in #AtHomeRecess — an activity the WNBA launched specifically for NGWSD.

Philstar.com spoke to Ava and Mila's parents Marteinn and Kim, about the Fil-Icelanders' basketball journey — one that they share with their younger brother Jakob.

"All three of our kids started playing recreational basketball around the age of four or five years old... Mila and Jakob started a little earlier at home around the age of three because they saw their older sister play," Marteinn narrated.

"They are currently a part of the Larry Hughes Basketball Academy, owned and operated by former NBA player Larry Hughes in St. Louis, where Ava plays competitively for their fourth grade team against other local clubs," they continued.

The younger Mila and Jakob, meanwhile, attend skills and drills classes at the basketball academy. They also participate in their local town's recreational league.

The kids draw their Filipino heritage from their mother, Kim, a second-generation immigrant in the United States who has roots in Tarlac and Iloilo.

Marteinn shared the joy of his two daughters when they were recognized by the WNBA, with the five-year-old Jakob also reveling in the attention her siblings got.

"The girls were very excited to find out. They thought it was amazing and the coolest thing ever to be featured on the WNBA Instagram page, especially on a day like National Girls and Women in Sports Day. Jakob was very supportive of his sisters and gave them high fives," the patriarch said.

Though a mix of different ethnicities, the family helps maintain the kids' connection to Philippine culture — especially when it comes to food.

"When we lived in New York, my wife's titas helped raise them and always made it a point to teach them about the culture and the food. Their favorite food is sinigang, and is the only way that we get them to eat vegetables," Marteinn quipped.

And while the kids have not had the opportunity to be exposed to basketball here in the Philippines, support from their Filipino relatives has never been absent in the three young athletes' lives.

"Although not directly, her (wife’s) family both here in the states and back in the Philippines, show a great amount of support and encouragement, which definitely plays a big role in getting them into the sport," said Marteinn.

"My father-in-law especially shows great interest in their basketball development since he moved back to Tarlac, and always makes it a point of how proud he is of them and their hard work," he continued.

With that in mind, both Marteinn and Kim are not averse to the idea of having their kids play basketball in the Philippines in the future, even with the national team if it came to it.

"When the time comes, we understand that there will be opportunities for them here in the States, as well as in the Philippines," said Marteinn.

"It would be great for them to one day go back and play in the Philippines, travel and get a chance to learn more about their heritage and the culture. As their parents, we will constantly support their decisions and provide them with the support that they need to get where they want," he added.

The Sigurdsson children are among the much younger Fil-Foreign talents in the US, a talent pool expected to be tapped by national team programs as time goes on.