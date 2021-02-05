ESPORT
Clarkson leads Jazz over Young-less Hawks; Warriors down struggling Mavs
Jordan Clarkson (00) led the Utah Jazz off of the bench with 23 markers to their 13th win in 14 games over the Atlanta Hawks, who were without Trae Young
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 5, 2021 - 11:13am

MANILA, Philippines — Jordan Clarkson and the Utah Jazz are on a win streak anew after booking their second straight game, beating the Atlanta Hawks, 112-91, on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Clarkson tallied a game-high 23 points off the bench in just 25 minutes of action to lead the Jazz to their 13th win in 14 tries.

The Jazz took the virtual wire-to-wire victory with ease over the Hawks, who were without Trae Young, leading their opponents by as much as 27 points.

Five Jazz players finished in double-digit scoring, with Bojan Bogdanovic chipping in 21 points.

John Collins paced the Hawks with 17 points in the loss.

Meanwhile, a shorthanded Golden State Warriors squad took down the Dallas Mavericks, 147-116.

Despite missing all big men in their roster to injury, small ball proved effective for the former champions as they pulled away in the final salvo for a lopsided win.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had a career-high performance of 40 points to lead the way for the Warriors.

Stephen Curry, for his part, tallied 28 points.

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis combined for 52 points in the losing effort.

