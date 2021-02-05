ESPORT
WNBL SPECIAL
LeBron, Curry lead West; Durant, Beal top East in NBA All-Star first returns
Steph Curry (L) and LeBron James
AFP

LeBron, Curry lead West; Durant, Beal top East in NBA All-Star first returns

February 5, 2021

MANILA, Philippines — It's just like old times in the Western Conference when it comes to NBA All-Star voting with former captains LeBron James and Stephen Curry leading in the first returns for the 2021 All-Star voting.

James of the Los Angeles Lakers, who has led the All-Star voting seven times in his career, is the top pick for the Western Frontcourt with 2,288,676 votes.

Golden State Warriors' Curry, on the other hand, leads all guards with 2,113,178 votes.

In the Eastern Conference, its Curry's former teammate Kevin Durant who leads all players in votes with 2,302,705 votes.

No other player in the East has surpassed the 2 million vote mark other than the Brooklyn Nets star, with last year's captain Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks second to Durant with 1,752,185.

Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal leads the guards in the East with 1,273,817 votes.

Among those who find themselves in the top five of the East frontcourt and guards include Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, and Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler.

Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving and James Harden, Boston's Jaylen Brown, and Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine round up the leaders in the East so far.

For the West, international stars Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks are second to James and Curry, respectively in voting so far.

Rounding up the top vote getters so far are LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, and Clippers' Paul George in the front court.

Meanwhile, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers, Rookie of the Year Ja Morant and the Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell are among the top five picks for the guards.

Others amassing votes are sophomore player Zion Williamson, Golden State journeyman Andrew Wiggins and Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker.

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, Cleveland's Collin Sexton and Detroit Pistons' Derrick Rose also made it to the initial list.

The NBA has earlier agreed to hold the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7, per reports.

