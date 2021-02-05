Eala bests German foe, enters quarterfinals in Manacor pro tiff

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala is through to her third straight pro quarterfinals after outlasting Germany's Silvia Ambrosio, 7-6(3), 1-6, 6-3, in the Round of 16 on Thursday (Early Friday, Manila time).

Though losing lopsidedly in the second set, 1-6, Eala rallied back in the deciding third period to pull off the win over the 24-year-old Ambrosio.

Eala took control early when she outbattled Ambrosio in a lengthy first set, 7-6(3), that lasted an hour and 18 minutes.

The Philippine wunderkind had to claw back from a 3-5 deficit to take the set and draw first blood.

But the more seasoned Ambrosio was unfazed by the frustrating opening set loss when she outclassed Eala in the second set, 6-1.

In contrast with the hotly contested opening set, the second period only lasted 36 minutes, with Ambrosio threatening to sweep Eala to force the decider before the Filipina managed to take a game before dropping the set.

A 4-0 start to the third set helped shift the momentum back to Eala and managed to propel the Filipina to the hard fought win.

Eala is set to face Russia's Oksana Selekhmeteva in the quarterfinals Friday.

She is gunning for her second pro title after ruling the first leg of the Manacor tourney just two weeks ago.

Last week, Eala finished as a quarterfinalist in the second leg after falling to Swiss foe Ylena In-Albon.