Greg back officially in kings fold

MANILA, Philippines — While challengers to the throne are making moves via trade, reigning PBA Philippine Cup titlist Barangay Ginebra quietly reinserted big man Greg Slaughter into the fold.

Meanwhile, the PBA yesterday approved in its revised form the trade agreement between Meralco and Blackwater.

Under the final deal, the Bolts gave away starting guard Baser Amer and backup big man Bryan Faundo to acquire Mac Belo from Blackwater. Faundo wasn’t part of the original terms submitted for approval.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone confirmed the signing of the 7-foot Slaughter, who took a break after his previous contract with the Gin Kings lapsed in January last year.

“Greg has signed although I’m not privy to the details,” Cone told The STAR yesterday.

The multi-titled coach has been vocal about needing Slaughter’s presence to afford the team more creativity and ease the burden on Japeth Aguilar.

“We’re happy to have him back. He gives us such great versatility and a huge presence in the paint,” said Cone.

“Gregzilla” is expected to be on board when the Gin Kings start official practice by next month.

Slaughter’s return boosted Ginebra as it braces for tough rivals for the All-Filipino led by former five-peat ruler San Miguel.

The Beermen stacked up their already star-studded lineup by acquiring young star CJ Perez in a trade with Terrafirma. Perez hooks up with the championship-savvy core led by comebacking June Mar Fajardo, veterans Alex Cabagnot, Chris Ross and Arwind Santos, and explosive guard Terrence Romeo.

“With San Miguel’s ageing core – although that core is still incredibly strong – there was an obvious need to acquire youth,” Cone said of the Beermen, whose dynasty ended in the last PBA bubble.

“Now with Perez and Romeo, they have two young guards who can help finish June Mar’s prolific career. Needless to say, they will pose great challenges now and down the road. They continue to be the team to beat,” he also said.