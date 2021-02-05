ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Greg back officially in kings fold
Greg Slaughter
STAR/File

Greg back officially in kings fold

Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - February 5, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — While challengers to the throne are making moves via trade, reigning PBA Philippine Cup titlist Barangay Ginebra quietly reinserted big man Greg Slaughter into the fold.

Meanwhile, the PBA yesterday approved in its revised form the trade agreement between Meralco and Blackwater.

Under the final deal, the Bolts gave away starting guard Baser Amer and backup big man Bryan Faundo to acquire Mac Belo from Blackwater. Faundo wasn’t part of the original terms submitted for approval.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone confirmed the signing of the 7-foot Slaughter, who took a break after his previous contract with the Gin Kings lapsed in January last year.

“Greg has signed although I’m not privy to the details,” Cone told The STAR yesterday.

The multi-titled coach has been vocal about needing Slaughter’s presence to afford the team more creativity and ease the burden on Japeth Aguilar.

“We’re happy to have him back. He gives us such great versatility and a huge presence in the paint,” said Cone.

“Gregzilla” is expected to be on board when the Gin Kings start official practice by next month.

Slaughter’s return boosted Ginebra as it braces for tough rivals for the All-Filipino led by former five-peat ruler San Miguel.

The Beermen stacked up their already star-studded lineup by acquiring young star CJ Perez in a trade with Terrafirma. Perez hooks up with the championship-savvy core led by comebacking June Mar Fajardo, veterans Alex Cabagnot, Chris Ross and Arwind Santos, and explosive guard Terrence Romeo.

“With San Miguel’s ageing core – although that core is still incredibly strong – there was an obvious need to acquire youth,” Cone said of the Beermen, whose dynasty ended in the last PBA bubble.

“Now with Perez and Romeo, they have two young guards who can help finish June Mar’s prolific career. Needless to say, they will pose great challenges now and down the road. They continue to be the team to beat,” he also said.

GREG SLAUGHTER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House panel approves bills granting Filipino citizenship to Kouame, Mara&ntilde;on
House panel approves bills granting Filipino citizenship to Kouame, Marañon
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
House Bill No. 5951 filed by Deputy Speaker Roberto Puno, and a substitute bill to consolidate three House bills seeking to...
Sports
fbfb
PVL, Cignal forge 3-year broadcast deal
PVL, Cignal forge 3-year broadcast deal
By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
The Premier Volleyball League, home to most of country’s top volleyball stars, has agreed to a three-year deal with...
Sports
fbfb
Eala smashes hometown foe
Eala smashes hometown foe
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Filipina tennis pride Alex Eala hammered out a lopsided 6-0, 6-2 win over hometown foe Ana Lantigua dela Nuez to kickstart...
Sports
fbfb
Tokyo Olympics boss refuses to resign over sexist remarks
Tokyo Olympics boss refuses to resign over sexist remarks
9 hours ago
Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori apologized but refused to resign on Thursday after making sexist remarks that prompted outrage...
Sports
fbfb
Perez looking to earn Beermen&rsquo;s trust
Perez looking to earn Beermen’s trust
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
San Miguel Beer’s newly-acquired guard CJ Perez is ready to play whatever role the Beermen as of him as they go on a...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Eala bests German foe, enters quarterfinals in Manacor pro tiff
Eala bests German foe, enters quarterfinals in Manacor pro tiff
By Luisa Morales | 14 minutes ago
Though losing lopsidedly in the second set, 1-6, Eala rallied back in the deciding third period to pull off the win over the...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas 3x3 team to train in Serbia
Gilas 3x3 team to train in Serbia
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
As the PBA prepares to launch its standalone 3x3 tournament this year, the pro league is also set to get involved in Gilas...
Sports
fbfb
PVL, Cignal TV ink three-year broadcast deal
PVL, Cignal TV ink three-year broadcast deal
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Premier Volleyball League, home to some of the country’s top volleyball stars, has agreed to a three-year deal with...
Sports
fbfb
Availability for Tokyo
By Joaquin M. Henson | February 5, 2021 - 12:00am
Eight countries, including host Japan, have so far claimed tickets to play basketball in the Tokyo Olympics with the games scheduled from July 25 to Aug. 7.
Sports
fbfb
Tim Cone confirms Greg Slaughter's Ginebra return
Tim Cone confirms Greg Slaughter's Ginebra return
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Slaughter took an "indefinite break" from basketball in February 2020, letting his contract with the Gin Kings expire.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with