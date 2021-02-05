Gilas 3x3 team to train in Serbia

MANILA, Philippines — As the PBA prepares to launch its standalone 3x3 tournament this year, the pro league is also set to get involved in Gilas Pilipinas’ stint in the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Gilas 3x3 is slated to gun for a ticket to the Tokyo Games in the OQT from May 26-30 in Graz, Austria with incoming rookies Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol and San Miguel Beer duo Mo Tautuaa and CJ Perez likely to be tapped.

A trip to 3x3 hotbed Serbia is also being eyed for the group ahead of the qualifiers.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio said the Gilas campaign will be part of the 3x3 program that tournament director Eric Altamirano will submit to the PBA board. The PBA is looking at a March opening for its inaugural three-a-side play ahead of the Philippine Cup kickoff in April.

“I told Eric to incorporate the OQT in the presentation in terms of timetable and who is the team he’s looking at,” Panlilio said.

“And I think he wants to send the team out, even to Serbia prior to the OQT, to practice and be able to compete. As you know, Serbia is the No. 1 team in the world in terms of 3x3,” he added.