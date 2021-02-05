Availability for Tokyo

Eight countries, including host Japan, have so far claimed tickets to play basketball in the Tokyo Olympics with the games scheduled from July 25 to Aug. 7. The four winners of separate Olympic Qualifying Tournaments (OQTs) involving 24 hopefuls will join the fray to complete the 12-team Tokyo cast. The OQTs will be held in Canada, Croatia, Lithuania and Serbia from June 19 to July 4.

With the schedules set for the OQTs and the Olympics, you wonder how many NBA players will be available for both competitions. The NBA playoffs begin May 22 and end July 6 with the Finals slated from July 8 to 22. Lineups for nearly all the 12 Olympic teams will likely not be filled until it’s clear which players are out of the NBA playoffs and Finals. Among the eight confirmed Olympic teams, only Iran has no active NBA player but 7-2 Hamed Haddadi, who played for Memphis and Phoenix over five seasons until 2012-13, is expected to head the lineup. Japan has Rui Hachimura of the Washington Wizards and Yuta Watanabe of the Toronto Raptors. France, US, Nigeria, Argentina, Australia and Spain also list active NBA players.

The US pool of 44 players was assembled from 21 NBA teams and head coach Gregg Popovich is with the San Antonio Spurs. Two of his assistants are NBA head coaches Steve Kerr of Golden State and Lloyd Pierce of Atlanta. With the NBA season going on, when will Popovich conduct practices? There will be a six-day break from March 5 to 10 so maybe, Popovich could squeeze in a few sessions to trim down his candidates. The NBA may or may not stage the All-Star Weekend during that period. If it does, Popovich may not be able to organize practices at all. The US finished seventh in the 2019 FIBA World Cup despite an NBA cast, losing to France 89-79 in the quarters and to Serbia 94-89 in the classifications. Since basketball was introduced in the Olympics in 1936, the US has won 15 gold medals including the last three. The only other Olympic champions were the Soviet Union (1972, 1988), Yugoslavia (1980) and Argentina (2004). The Americans are expected to go all out to keep their Olympic crown in Tokyo but with limited practice time, can they do it?

Assuming LeBron James is in the US roster and the L. A. Lakers go to a Game 7 in the NBA Finals, that means the King won’t be available for the Olympics until the day after a possible Game 7 or July 23. The US is slated to make its Tokyo debut against France on July 25. France is in the same bind with NBA players like Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum and Theo Maledon. Australia recently released its 24-man pool with 11 players showing NBA experience, including Ben Simmons, Patty Mills, Joe Ingles, Aron Baynes, Dante Exum and Matthew Dellavedova. The Boomers won’t be much of a medal threat if their NBA players aren’t in Tokyo.

Canada, Greece, Germany, Croatia, Lithuania, Slovenia, Serbia and Italy are among 24 countries vying for four slots in the OQTs whose schedule is conflicted with the NBA’s playoff calendar. Some of Canada’s NBA players are Kelly Olynyk, Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cory Joseph, Andrew Wiggins and Tristan Thompson. What would Greece be like without Giannis Antetokounmpo? Germany’s NBA roster includes Dennis Schroder and Daniel Theis. Bojan Bogdanovic is from Croatia while Domantas Sabonis from Lithuania, Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic from Slovenia, Nikola Jokic, Boban Marjanovic, Nemanja Bjelica and Bogdan Bogdanovic (currently recovering from a fractured right knee) from Serbia and Danilo Gallinari from Italy.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, there were 49 players from 24 NBA teams who saw action representing 11 of 12 teams. Only China had no active NBA player although Yi Jianlian previously saw action and Zhou Qi would later join the Houston Rockets. All 12 US players were from the NBA. Spain had seven NBA players, Australia six, Brazil and France five each and Argentina and Croatia, Lithuania and Nigeria three each. That’s how pervasive is the NBA influence on global basketball.