Tim Cone confirms Greg Slaughter's Ginebra return
Greg Slaughter
PBA images

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 4, 2021 - 2:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — It's official: Greg Slaughter is coming back to the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings.

No less than Ginebra head coach Tim Cone confirmed the story to The STAR on Thursday.

Talk of Slaughter's comeback to the PBA emerged when Cone replied to a fan on Twitter Wednesday night saying that the 7'0" big man signed a new contract with Ginebra.

READ: Greg Slaughter making Ginebra comeback?

"We're happy to have him back. He gives us such great versatility and a huge presence in the paint," Cone said of his big man's return.

Slaughter took an "indefinite break" from basketball in February 2020, letting his contract with the Gin Kings expire.

The four-time PBA champion and former Best Player of the Conference (BPC) rejoins an intact Ginebra core, which is fresh from a historic Philippine Cup title in the PBA bubble in Clark last year.

Slaughter bolsters a squad led by BPC Stanley Pringle, Scottie Thompson, LA Tenorio and Prince Caperal as the PBA's 46th season nears.

