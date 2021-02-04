Washington sends Heat reeling anew; Pelicans cool off Suns

MANILA, Philippines – The Washington Wizards sent the Miami Heat into a losing streak anew after winning their matchup, 103-100, on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

After trailing for most of the fourth quarter, the Heat were within one point of the Wizards, 100-101, after a jump shot by Bam Adebayo with 1:26 ticks left.

But the comeback effort would be in vain after the Heat botched on three chances to take the lead after that Adebayo play.

With the clock ticking against them, the Heat were forced to foul Bradley Beal with 5.8 left in regulation.

Beal would sink two clutch free throws to extinguish the Heat with finality.

Tyler Herro, who led the game the Heat with 20 points, missed a potential triple to tie the game in the final possession.

Beal, meanwhile, finished with 32 points for the Wizards.

For their part, the New Orleans Pelicans cooled off a Phoenix Suns team who were on a three-game winning streak at home, 123-101.

The Pelicans dominated the game from the get-go, spending most of the game in front. In the fourth period, they led the Suns by as much as 28 points.

Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 28 points, pacing seven New Orleans players scoring double figures.

Devin Booker, for his part, spearheaded the Phoenix Suns with 25 points.

In the other games, the New York Knicks arrested a two-game slide after beating the Chicago Bulls, 107-103.

This avenged a 102-110 loss to the same squad on Monday (Tuesday in Manila).

Julius Randle carried the Knicks to the win behind 27 points while Elfrid Payton contributed 20.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs also took wins over the Houston Rockets, and the Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively.

In the last game of the day, the Sacramento Kings held off the Boston Celtics, 116-111.

De'Aron Fox came up in the clutch for the Kings, scoring 14 of his 26 points in the final perioed to help Sacramento hold on for the win.