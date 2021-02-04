Mindoro scores huge upset over Iloilo in PCAP

MANILA, Philippines – The Mindoro Elgin Tamaraws just sent a message throughout the entire Professional Chess Association of the Philippines — the southern conference is more than a three-team race.

Mindoro shocked the Iloilo Kisela Knights — riding high on their takedown of the Camarines Soaring Eagles a few days earlier — with an 11-10 win, Wednesday, February 3.

The huge win placed the Elgin Tamaraws in fourth spot in the PCAP South with a 7-4 record right behind Negros (10-1), Camarines (10-1) and Iloilo (9-2).

Blitz competition was marked by four draws. Iloilo, however, got two wins courtesy of FM Cherry Ann Mejia and Emmanuel Asi to the lone full point by Mindoro’s homegrown player, Ronald Berdera.

It was a huge point as it kept Mindoro within striking distance heading into rapid play.

With Mindoro’s David Elorta still neutralizing the Kisela Knight’s GM Joey Antonio, 1-1, the Elgin Tamaraws got a huge lift from a two-point win by Sherwin Tiu over Karl Ochoa on Board 2. Michella Concio drew with erstwhile blitz conqueror Mejia after which the middle of Mindoro’s order, Domingo Ramos and Berdera carved out respective two-point wins over their counterparts to give them enough breathing room.

Iloilo’s Fritz Porras and Dennis Bernas won their boards, but it wasn’t enough to settle for a draw or take a win.

Mindoro’s Palleandru Elauria shared crucial pre-game advice from FM Elorta who cautioned his teammates about forcing a game as it oft ends negatively.

“It was a team performance last night,” added Elauria. “We were able prevail against Iloilo because of the game plan we created before the start of the game. Our players who felt they have an advantage over their opponents should be the ones who should deliver the blow!”

Tiu, on his part, felt “dehado kami sa line-up ng Iloilo.” But the USA-based chess player was determined to flip the script.

“Ginanahan ako maglaro kasi kailangan ko talaga manalo parasa Mindoro,” he said. “Naging determinado at mas focused ako kasi magaling na player si Karl Ochoa.”

And the Mindoro Elgin Tamaraws scored one of the biggest upsets thus far in the inaugural All-Filipino tournament of PCAP as it allowed them to stay in fourth ahead of closest pursuers Lapu Lapu (6-5), Zamboanga (6-5), Toledo (5-5), and Cordova (5-6) in the race to the top eight of the Southern Conference that will advance to the play-offs.

In their first game of the day, Mindoro crushed Cebu, 15.5-5.5.