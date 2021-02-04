ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Robin Catalan eyes fresh win streak in ONE Championship vs Japanese foe
Robin Catalan (R)
Philstar.com/FILE

Robin Catalan eyes fresh win streak in ONE Championship vs Japanese foe

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 4, 2021 - 10:15am

MANILA, Philippines — Robin Catalan is hoping to begin a new winning streak in ONE Championship in his fight against Japan's Ryuto Sawada in ONE: Unbreakable III.

A previously recorded event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium set for broadcast on Friday, Catalan seeks his third win in four tries in the Singapore promotion.

Catalan, fighting out of his older brother Rene's Catalan Fighting System, last fought in 2019 where he conquered Gustavo Balart in a KO win.

The 30-year-old has seen a lot of ups and downs in his career with ONE Championship since 2016, never winning more than two bouts in a row.

Competing in a stacked strawweight division, Catalan will need to string up more victories if he wants to keep himself relevant.

His opponent Sawada is a product of the promotion's ONE Warrior Series where he was the recipient of a contract with ONE Championship.

Since signing with the Singapore promotion, Sawada has won two of his three bouts.

Catalan will look to be wary of the 25-year-old.

In the main event of ONE: Unbreakable III, former ONE Atomweight Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Champion Stamp Fairtex continues on her quest for a historic third world title.

She puts her unblemished professional MMA record on the line against Ukrainian grappler Alyona Rassohyna.

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Irving, Harden shine as Nets stop Clippers
Irving, Harden shine as Nets stop Clippers
11 hours ago
Kyrie Irving rattled in 39 points and James Harden bagged the 50th regular season triple double of his career as the Brooklyn...
Sports
fbfb
Greg Slaughter making Ginebra comeback?
Greg Slaughter making Ginebra comeback?
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Cone made waves on social media Wednesday after responding to Twitter user @CarloAMMags where he stated that Slaughter has...
Sports
fbfb
Door still open for EASL
By Joaquin Henson | February 4, 2021 - 12:00am
he invitation for the PBA to join the EASL (East Asia Super League) was put on the back burner while there is still no clarity on when the new normal with a vaccine will kick in. The PBA Board of Governors took up...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Maroon Benjie Paras recalls humbling experience with Coach Joe Lipa
Ex-Maroon Benjie Paras recalls humbling experience with Coach Joe Lipa
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Only at the beginning of what would be a greatly successful basketball career, Paras would have one of the most humbling and...
Sports
fbfb
Integrating Kai Sotto into Gilas system a top priority, says Uichico
Integrating Kai Sotto into Gilas system a top priority, says Uichico
By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas may be in an uphill race against time but it vows to turn no stone unturned in blending Kai Sotto into the...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Hundreds isolated, tested as COVID-19 case rocks Australian Open build-up
Hundreds isolated, tested as COVID-19 case rocks Australian Open build-up
9 minutes ago
Six Australian Open warm-up events were on hold and hundreds of players and officials in isolation Thursday as a fresh coronavirus...
Sports
fbfb
Bucks steamroll Pacers; Sixers remain atop East standings
Bucks steamroll Pacers; Sixers remain atop East standings
By Luisa Morales | 12 minutes ago
The Bucks, who are currently second in the East, made easy work of the Indiana Pacers in a wire-to-wire victory.
Sports
fbfb
Mindoro scores huge upset over Iloilo in PCAP
Mindoro scores huge upset over Iloilo in PCAP
By Rick Olivares | 32 minutes ago
The Mindoro Elgin Tamaraws just sent a message throughout the entire Professional Chess Association of the Philippines —...
Sports
fbfb
Brady eyes improbable new chapter at Super Bowl
Brady eyes improbable new chapter at Super Bowl
53 minutes ago
If it is true that there are no second acts in American lives, Tom Brady clearly didn't get the memo.
Sports
fbfb
Sotto back in town
Sotto back in town
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Gilas coach Jong Uichico said Kai Sotto would be a big boost to the team even with a short period of training with his t...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with