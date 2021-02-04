Robin Catalan eyes fresh win streak in ONE Championship vs Japanese foe

MANILA, Philippines — Robin Catalan is hoping to begin a new winning streak in ONE Championship in his fight against Japan's Ryuto Sawada in ONE: Unbreakable III.

A previously recorded event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium set for broadcast on Friday, Catalan seeks his third win in four tries in the Singapore promotion.

Catalan, fighting out of his older brother Rene's Catalan Fighting System, last fought in 2019 where he conquered Gustavo Balart in a KO win.

The 30-year-old has seen a lot of ups and downs in his career with ONE Championship since 2016, never winning more than two bouts in a row.

Competing in a stacked strawweight division, Catalan will need to string up more victories if he wants to keep himself relevant.

His opponent Sawada is a product of the promotion's ONE Warrior Series where he was the recipient of a contract with ONE Championship.

Since signing with the Singapore promotion, Sawada has won two of his three bouts.

Catalan will look to be wary of the 25-year-old.

In the main event of ONE: Unbreakable III, former ONE Atomweight Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Champion Stamp Fairtex continues on her quest for a historic third world title.

She puts her unblemished professional MMA record on the line against Ukrainian grappler Alyona Rassohyna.