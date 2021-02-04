Greg Slaughter making Ginebra comeback?

MANILA, Philippines — Is Greg Slaughter returning to the PBA after a year of absence?

If a tweet by Barangay Ginebra San Miguel head coach Tim Cone is to be believed, he is.

Cone made waves on social media Wednesday after responding to Twitter user @CarloAMMags where he stated that Slaughter has already signed back with Ginebra.

No answers yet, except that Greg is signed. — Tim Cone (@manilacone) February 3, 2021

"No answers yet, except that Greg is signed," replied Cone to a tweet posting multiple questions about the tactician's plan for the upcoming PBA draft, and free agency.

The 23-time PBA champion coach only responded to the user's question regarding Slaughter's situation with the team.

The big man out of Ateneo took an "indefinite break" from basketball last year, letting his contract with the Gin Kings expire.

This fresh off of a PBA Governor's Cup championship run, and a gold medal performance with Gilas Pilipinas in the Southeast Asian Games the year before.

Slaughter played six years for Barangay Ginebra since his rookie year, and it looks like he's back for more.