Eala dominates ITF World No. 52 in Manacor tourney opener

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala made easy work of ITF World No. 52 Ana Lantigua de la Nuez in the Round of 32 of the third leg of the W15 ITF Manacor on Wednesday.

Despite facing a more seasoned opponent, the Philippine wunderkind hardly broke a sweat in a 6-0, 6-2 thrashing of the home bet in a match that lasted an hour and 27 minutes.

Eala, fresh from an early exit in the second leg of the tournament last week, began her new campaign with a clean sweep of the 20-year-old Spainish player, 6-0.

In just 32 minutes, the 15-year-old already held a one set advantage over her opponent.

While Lantigua de la Nuez held her serve to open the set, 1-0, and again in the seventh game of the match, it would be the only two games she would take from the Filipino tennister.

Eala will face the winner between tournament No. 1 seed Margot Yerolymos and Germany's Silvia Ambrosio in the second round.

The 15-year-old won her first title in the pro circuit in the first leg of the same tournament.