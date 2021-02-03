SBP: More Gilas tournaments eyed to boost long-term competitiveness

MANILA, Philippines – The third window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers are just around the corner, but that doesn't mean that the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is keeping a one-track mind on the pocket tournament.

More than just the three games set in Doha, Qatar later this month, the basketball federation is keeping its sights set on more future objectives — while of course, still maintaining a competitive mindset as the tournaments come.

During the Philippine Sportswriters Association online forum on Tuesday, SBP President Al Panlilio spoke about SBP's goals when it came to the Gilas program.

All things considered, Panlilio is only after one thing: keeping Gilas competitive.

"Iba ang laro internationally... These past few years, the PBA is a great tournament and have the best players in the Philippines but when we compete globally, we know that we still need to level up," said Panlilio.

"The only way we can level-up is if we continue to compete outside and really benchmark ourselves against global competition," he continued.

Recently, Gilas Pilipinas has had no shortage of international competitions — including a stint in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

This would be followed up by another appearance in the 2023 edition of the event, with the Philippines set to host the games.

All in all, as the Doha window looms where the Nationals will face rival South Korea twice and Indonesia in the pocket tournament, the SBP is looking for more than just a good outing in the next few games.

More importantly, Panlilio wants to keep the program growing.

"We want to win, but at the same time we are developing this program that is really more long-term," said Panlilio.

"But in the next window, as coach Jong and coach Tab [said], we want to win all those three games. We're still out there to win," he added.