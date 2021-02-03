ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
SBP: More Gilas tournaments eyed to boost long-term competitiveness
Gilas Pilipinas during the second window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in November 2020
FIBA

SBP: More Gilas tournaments eyed to boost long-term competitiveness

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 3, 2021 - 3:54pm

MANILA, Philippines – The third window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers are just around the corner, but that doesn't mean that the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is keeping a one-track mind on the pocket tournament.

More than just the three games set in Doha, Qatar later this month, the basketball federation is keeping its sights set on more future objectives — while of course, still maintaining a competitive mindset as the tournaments come.

During the Philippine Sportswriters Association online forum on Tuesday, SBP President Al Panlilio spoke about SBP's goals when it came to the Gilas program.

All things considered, Panlilio is only after one thing: keeping Gilas competitive.

"Iba ang laro internationally... These past few years, the PBA is a great tournament and have the best players in the Philippines but when we compete globally, we know that we still need to level up," said Panlilio.

"The only way we can level-up is if we continue to compete outside and really benchmark ourselves against global competition," he continued.

Recently, Gilas Pilipinas has had no shortage of international competitions — including a stint in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

This would be followed up by another appearance in the 2023 edition of the event, with the Philippines set to host the games.

All in all, as the Doha window looms where the Nationals will face rival South Korea twice and Indonesia in the pocket tournament, the SBP is looking for more than just a good outing in the next few games.

More importantly, Panlilio wants to keep the program growing.

"We want to win, but at the same time we are developing this program that is really more long-term," said Panlilio.

"But in the next window, as coach Jong and coach Tab [said], we want to win all those three games. We're still out there to win," he added.

BASKETBALL GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto back in Philippines, set to join Gilas in Calamba bubble
Kai Sotto back in Philippines, set to join Gilas in Calamba bubble
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Sotto arrived on a connecting flight from Narita, Japan late Tuesday night as the 7'3" wunderkind is set to join Gilas Pilipinas...
Sports
fbfb
Eala takes on ITF No. 52 in W15 Manacor third leg opener
Eala takes on ITF No. 52 in W15 Manacor third leg opener
By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Young Filipina tennis star Alex Eala eyes another strong showing in the third leg of the W15 Manacor ITF where she opens her...
Sports
fbfb
VanVleet sets Raptors scoring record with 54 points vs Magic; Nets survive Clippers
VanVleet sets Raptors scoring record with 54 points vs Magic; Nets survive Clippers
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The 26-year-old's performance, which included 11 3-pointers made, also broke Hall of Famer Moses Malone's record of most points...
Sports
fbfb
SEAG gold medalist Huelgas receives military merit for COVID-19 service
SEAG gold medalist Huelgas receives military merit for COVID-19 service
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The 29-year-old Huelgas, a two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, went to numerous affected communities in Tarlac,...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Maroon Benjie Paras recalls humbling experience with Coach Joe Lipa
Ex-Maroon Benjie Paras recalls humbling experience with Coach Joe Lipa
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Only at the beginning of what would be a greatly successful basketball career, Paras would have one of the most humbling and...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
New Philippine volleyball body on track to full recognition
New Philippine volleyball body on track to full recognition
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The PNVFI headed by Ramon Suzara has already received the blessings of both the Philippine Olympic Committee and the Asian...
Sports
fbfb
Chooks-to-Go reaffirmed as FIBA 3x3 partner
Chooks-to-Go reaffirmed as FIBA 3x3 partner
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
No less than FIBA 3x3 chief Ignacio Soriano lauded the efforts of the three-year-old league headed by Bounty Agro Ventures,...
Sports
fbfb
Integrating Kai Sotto into Gilas system a top priority, says Uichico
Integrating Kai Sotto into Gilas system a top priority, says Uichico
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Gilas Pilipinas may be in an uphill race against time but it vows to turn no stone unturned in blending Kai Sotto into the...
Sports
fbfb
Sony ups profit, sales forecasts after PlayStation 5 launch
Sony ups profit, sales forecasts after PlayStation 5 launch
2 hours ago
Sony said Wednesday nine-month net profit surged 87% and revised full-year forecasts upwards following the November launch...
Sports
fbfb
Uncertainty, doubts for Japan's Olympic volunteers, fans
Uncertainty, doubts for Japan's Olympic volunteers, fans
2 hours ago
With less than six months to go, Japanese who hope to be involved as spectators, torch bearers and volunteers are confronting...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with