Chooks-to-Go reaffirmed as FIBA 3x3 partner
Bounty Agro Ventures, Inc. president Ronald Mascarinas (L) and FIBA 3x3 chief Ignacio Soriano
Released

Chooks-to-Go reaffirmed as FIBA 3x3 partner

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - February 3, 2021 - 3:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has recertified the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 as its partner in developing the sport in the Philippines.

No less than FIBA 3x3 chief Ignacio Soriano lauded the efforts of the three-year-old league headed by Bounty Agro Ventures, Inc. president Ronald Mascarinas for helping the country qualify to the Olympic Qualifying Tournament set May 26-30 in Graz, Austria.

"Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 has been a key partner of FIBA for the development of 3x3 in the Philippines over the past years," said Soriano.

"It's a pro league that has generated so much activity and ranking points for the Philippines, that it has played a significant role in bringing the country to the brink of the Olympics at the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament," he added.

Soriano said they are impressed with how the league persevered despite the COVID-19 pandemic as it held a bubble tournament at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna late last year.

"We have been very impressed with the way Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 has presented its games so far. The fan experience at the 2020 bubble was particularly eye-catching and a source of inspiration for our own events, both in terms of the look and feel of the venue and media and TV coverage," said Soriano of the “Calambubble.”

Just like in the past, Chooks-to-Go is bringing in more international tournaments this year including the 2021 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3X3 Manila Masters.

"We’re looking forward to bringing the FIBA 3x3 World Tour back to the Philippines in 2021, after two amazing Masters in 2014 and 2015,” said Soriano.

"Moreover, we’re keeping a close eye on the development of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 pro league, which has brought competitive teams and tons of great ideas for the development of our own FIBA 3x3 events.”

