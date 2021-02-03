Integrating Kai Sotto into Gilas system a top priority, says Uichico

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas may be in an uphill race against time but it vows to turn no stone unturned in blending Kai Sotto into the system, as fast and as soon as possible.

In spite of the challenges from strict quarantine process to ticking preparation period, an upbeat Gilas team is banking on Sotto’s adaptability and ability to be war-ready in time for the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers on February 18-22 tourney in Qatar.

“We are all looking forward to Kai joining us for training. We will do the best we can to keep him up to speed and hope he gets it down right away,” Gilas mentor Jong Uichico told The STAR following Sotto’s homecoming.

Sotto, accompanied by his dad Ervin, landed in the country late Tuesday night from the United States after a long travel process amid the pandemic restrictions.

The 7-foot-3 prodigy is already in quarantine and barring any setback, he is a cinch to secure clearance medical clearance given a negative RT-PCR test result in five days.

The NBA G League bet could be out from isolation and be available this Sunday at the best case scenario or early next week to join the Gilas training bubble at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Apart from learning the Gilas schemes, Sotto’s expected availability sooner than later should also be enough for him to forge chemistry with teammates before they depart to Doha on February 13, according to Uichico.

“I don’t think it will be a concern,” said the seasoned tactician, adding that having a young, seven-footer is always huge boost for the Nationals.

With Sotto on deck, a complete Gilas squad needing only a win away to book a slot into the FIBA Asia Cup this August is expected to go all-out in Doha against rival South Korea and beefed-up Indonesia bannered by former PBA imports — turned — naturalized players Ricardo Ratliffe and Lester Prosper, respectively.