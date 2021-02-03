Ex-Maroon Benjie Paras recalls humbling experience with Coach Joe Lipa

MANILA, Philippines – Before Benjie Paras was a legend in the PBA, he was but a young cager with the UP Fighting Maroons.

Only at the beginning of what would be a greatly successful basketball career, Paras would have one of the most humbling and striking encounters he would have in basketball with his collegiate coach Joe Lipa.

Paras recalled what he deemed his most "unforgettable moment" with the Fighting Maroons during an episode of webshow #TatakUP, where the 52-year-old reminisced UP's 1986 UAAP championship run with his teammates.

"Nagpractice kami noon and then first time kong nasprain. Bumagsak ako, siyempre pag first time mo sobrang sakit, nangingisay ka," narrated Paras.

"Lumapit si Coach Joe, yong mga teammates ko lumapit. Sabi niya sa akin, ‘Masakit ba?’, sumasagot ako ng ‘Yes, coach.’ ‘O sige, umalis ka na dyan kasi mag-eensayo pa kami.’ So, kumbaga sinenyasan nya lahat, walang tumulong," he continued.

Regarded as a "perfectionist" by Paras and his teammates, Lipa was known as a strict tactician. And while it may have rubbed people in the wrong way, Paras was nothing but grateful for the "tough love" given by their coach.

"Gumagapang ako mula sa gitna ng court paalis para lang makapagpractice sila kasi di ako makalakad e... Si Coach Joe kasi sya yong nagtatanggal sa’yo nong pagiging sensitive mo e, yong pagiging pusong mamon," he said.

Lipa's method of coaching seemed to prove effective for Paras, as he would not only achieve much in his collegiate career, but also his professional career.

Paras' career highlights include being the PBA's only player to win Rookie of the Year, and MVP in the same season in 1989.

Now, serving as an assistant coach to his alma mater, Paras can only hope that younger players can have the same approach as him, knowing that his experience only made him better as a player.

"Alam naman nating lahat na yong mga players ngayon medyo spoiled na e. So konting sigaw mo nagtatampo na. They take it personally," said Paras.

"Pero nong time na yon, doon ko narealize na hindi ka gagaling talaga kung talagang sensitive ka," he added.