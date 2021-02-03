ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Ex-Maroon Benjie Paras recalls humbling experience with Coach Joe Lipa
Benjie Paras with the UP Fighting Maroons

Ex-Maroon Benjie Paras recalls humbling experience with Coach Joe Lipa

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 3, 2021 - 2:18pm

MANILA, Philippines – Before Benjie Paras was a legend in the PBA, he was but a young cager with the UP Fighting Maroons.

Only at the beginning of what would be a greatly successful basketball career, Paras would have one of the most humbling and striking encounters he would have in basketball with his collegiate coach Joe Lipa.

Paras recalled what he deemed his most "unforgettable moment" with the Fighting Maroons during an episode of webshow #TatakUP, where the 52-year-old reminisced UP's 1986 UAAP championship run with his teammates.

"Nagpractice kami noon and then first time kong nasprain. Bumagsak ako, siyempre pag first time mo sobrang sakit, nangingisay ka," narrated Paras.

"Lumapit si Coach Joe, yong mga teammates ko lumapit. Sabi niya sa akin, ‘Masakit ba?’, sumasagot ako ng ‘Yes, coach.’ ‘O sige, umalis ka na dyan kasi mag-eensayo pa kami.’ So, kumbaga sinenyasan nya lahat, walang tumulong," he continued.

Regarded as a "perfectionist" by Paras and his teammates, Lipa was known as a strict tactician. And while it may have rubbed people in the wrong way, Paras was nothing but grateful for the "tough love" given by their coach.

"Gumagapang ako mula sa gitna ng court paalis para lang makapagpractice sila kasi di ako makalakad e... Si Coach Joe kasi sya yong nagtatanggal sa’yo nong pagiging sensitive mo e, yong pagiging pusong mamon," he said.

Lipa's method of coaching seemed to prove effective for Paras, as he would not only achieve much in his collegiate career, but also his professional career.

Paras' career highlights include being the PBA's only player to win Rookie of the Year, and MVP in the same season in 1989.

Now, serving as an assistant coach to his alma mater, Paras can only hope that younger players can have the same approach as him, knowing that his experience only made him better as a player.

"Alam naman nating lahat na yong mga players ngayon medyo spoiled na e. So konting sigaw mo nagtatampo na. They take it personally," said Paras.

"Pero nong time na yon, doon ko narealize na hindi ka gagaling talaga kung talagang sensitive ka," he added.

BASKETBALL UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto back in Philippines, set to join Gilas in Calamba bubble
Kai Sotto back in Philippines, set to join Gilas in Calamba bubble
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Sotto arrived on a connecting flight from Narita, Japan late Tuesday night as the 7'3" wunderkind is set to join Gilas Pilipinas...
Sports
fbfb
VanVleet sets Raptors scoring record with 54 points vs Magic; Nets survive Clippers
VanVleet sets Raptors scoring record with 54 points vs Magic; Nets survive Clippers
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The 26-year-old's performance, which included 11 3-pointers made, also broke Hall of Famer Moses Malone's record of most points...
Sports
fbfb
SEAG gold medalist Huelgas receives military merit for COVID-19 service
SEAG gold medalist Huelgas receives military merit for COVID-19 service
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The 29-year-old Huelgas, a two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, went to numerous affected communities in Tarlac,...
Sports
fbfb
Simon, Baguio enter and leave PBA without fanfare
Simon, Baguio enter and leave PBA without fanfare
By Roy Luarca | 1 day ago
PJ Simon was an unsigned fifth round pick while Cyrus Baguio got tabbed in the second round. Yet both high-flyers went on...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Maroon Benjie Paras recalls humbling experience with Coach Joe Lipa
Ex-Maroon Benjie Paras recalls humbling experience with Coach Joe Lipa
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Only at the beginning of what would be a greatly successful basketball career, Paras would have one of the most humbling and...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Sony ups profit, sales forecasts after PlayStation 5 launch
Sony ups profit, sales forecasts after PlayStation 5 launch
35 minutes ago
Sony said Wednesday nine-month net profit surged 87% and revised full-year forecasts upwards following the November launch...
Sports
fbfb
BREN Esports stuns field, rules MLBB M2 World Championships
BREN Esports stuns field, rules MLBB M2 World Championships
By Michelle Lojo | 9 days ago
BREN Esports completed its Cinderella Run as it clinched the crown after a nail-biting Grand Finals of the Mobile Legends:...
Sports
fbfb
Riot Games' Valorant to kick off Philippine Pro Gaming League
Riot Games' Valorant to kick off Philippine Pro Gaming League
By Michelle Lojo | 14 days ago
Announced last year, Riots Games partnered with Mineski Philippines and Globe in organizing tournaments for Valorant, Riot...
Sports
fbfb
Philippines' BREN Esports finishes 4th in AOC Masters Valorant tiff
Philippines' BREN Esports finishes 4th in AOC Masters Valorant tiff
By Michelle Lojo | 14 days ago
Eight teams participated in the tiff with representatives from the Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore,...
Sports
fbfb
Shanghai builds $900M hub in push to be esports leader
Shanghai builds $900M hub in push to be esports leader
26 days ago
China has begun building a $900 million facility it hopes will be the envy of esports and seal its push to make Shanghai the...
Sports
fbfb
Controversy-hit 'The Last of Us 2' wins big at The Game Awards 2020
Controversy-hit 'The Last of Us 2' wins big at The Game Awards 2020
By Michelle Lojo | 52 days ago
Developed by Naughty Dog, the action-adventure game is a sequel the 2013 game with the plot being set five years after the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with