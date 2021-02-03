ESPORT
Jazz cruise past Pistons; Blazers rip Wizards
Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz passes the ball during the game against the Detroit Pistons on February 2, 2021 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
MELISSA MAJCHRZAK / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Jazz cruise past Pistons; Blazers rip Wizards

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 3, 2021 - 1:43pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Utah Jazz are back in the win column after a wire-to-wire victory over the Detroit Pistons, 117-105, on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Led by a 32-point performance by Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz bounced back after getting their win streak cut by the Denver Nuggets in their last game.

The win marked the team's 12th victory in their last 13 games.

The Jazz ruled the game from the get-go, with the Pistons unable to take the advantage in the 48-minute contest.

Utah led by as much as 28 in the second quarter.

Though the Pistons tried to stage a fight back at the tail-end of the third quarter and the whole of the final period and cut the lead to as small as four, 105-109, with two minutes left, two triples from BoJan Bogdanovic shut the door on the Pistons.

Mike Conley finished with 20 points while Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson had 12 points off of the bench.

Meanwhile, Damian Lillard dropped 32 points to propel the Portland Traiblazers past the Washington Wizards, 132-121.

The Blazers controlled the pace of the game for virtually the whole contest with a lead as big as 21.

For their part, the Indiana Pacers routed the Memphis Grizzlies, 134-116, to cut a seven-game win streak by their opponents.

Domantas Sabonis tallied a season-high 32 points and 13 rebounds to pace Indy in the win.

In the wire-to-wire victory, the Pacers led the Grizzlies by as much as 28.

In the last game of the day, the Boston Celtics used a fourth quarter surge to overcome the Golden State Warriors, 111-107.

This despite missing the services of Marcus Smart who is out due to injury.

Jayson Tatum led five Celtics in double figures with his 27 points to pace them to the win.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry tallied 38 points in the losing effort.

