ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Iloilo Kisela Knightâ€™s Cherry Ann Mejia: A family affair
Cherry Ann Meija (right)

Iloilo Kisela Knight’s Cherry Ann Mejia: A family affair

Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - February 3, 2021 - 1:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — In a thrilling match last weekend, the Iloilo Kisela Knights’ Candidate Fide Master Cherry Ann Mejia battled the Camarines Soaring Eagles’ Ezraline Alvarez in a down-the-wire match that ended in favor of the former. In doing so, it gave Iloilo the margin of victory, 11-5-9.5.

“Parang championship,” succinctly put a beaming Mejia about that feat that put her team right behind erstwhile undefeated Negros in the All-Filipino Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

“We celebrated as a family,” she added. 

Family are the Kisela Knights that include Grandmaster Rogelio Antonio Jr., Karl Victor Ochoa, homegrown player Dennis Bernas, and National Masters Cesar Mariano, John Michael Silvederio, Fritz Bryan Porras, and Cherry Ann’s brother, Giovanni. 

Cherry Ann is equally thrilled to be in the same team as her younger brother who also served as her inspiration.

“Si daddy ko (Raul), ay pinasok ang kapatid ko sa Milo Checkmate,” she recounted of her entry into the sport at the age of nine. “Sabi ko, ‘ako rin!’ Kaya ayun, nagka-interest sa chess.”

Chess was like love at first sight for Cherry Ann. “Sa Milo panay solve ng puzzles. Na-challenge ang aking pag-iisip at nakita ko rin na malaking tulong sa pagplano at strategy sa kahit ano. At… magandang sport kasi nakaupo lang ako.”

She laughed at her last statement.

The game though isn’t any laughing matter. Prior to every match, she studies her opponent – is she aggressive or cautious? What strategies do they oft employ?

From Milo Checkmate she went to Letran for high school and La Salle for college where she was teammates with Akiko Suede, Jodilyn Fronda, and Judith Pineda among others while winning four UAAP Women’s Chess championships.

Now with the Iloilo Kisela Knights, she is hoping to help her team make PCAP history by winning its first every championship.

“Tulungan kami. Nagbibigay ng advice at encouragement,” Cherry Ann said her PCAP team that meets before and after every match to discuss strategy, assess the outcome, and to pump each other up. 

“Masaya ako sa team ko lalo na teammate ko kapatid ko.”

As for her father Raul?

He is proudly following his children’s exploits.

It is a family affair after all.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto back in Philippines, set to join Gilas in Calamba bubble
Kai Sotto back in Philippines, set to join Gilas in Calamba bubble
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Sotto arrived on a connecting flight from Narita, Japan late Tuesday night as the 7'3" wunderkind is set to join Gilas Pilipinas...
Sports
fbfb
Simon, Baguio enter and leave PBA without fanfare
Simon, Baguio enter and leave PBA without fanfare
By Roy Luarca | 23 hours ago
PJ Simon was an unsigned fifth round pick while Cyrus Baguio got tabbed in the second round. Yet both high-flyers went on...
Sports
fbfb
SEAG gold medalist Huelgas receives military merit for COVID-19 service
SEAG gold medalist Huelgas receives military merit for COVID-19 service
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The 29-year-old Huelgas, a two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, went to numerous affected communities in Tarlac,...
Sports
fbfb
VanVleet sets Raptors scoring record with 54 points vs Magic; Nets survive Clippers
VanVleet sets Raptors scoring record with 54 points vs Magic; Nets survive Clippers
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The 26-year-old's performance, which included 11 3-pointers made, also broke Hall of Famer Moses Malone's record of most points...
Sports
fbfb
Davis, James lead Lakers over Hawks; fans ejected
February 3, 2021 - 12:00am
Anthony Davis scored 25 points and LeBron James added 21 as the Los Angeles Lakers overpowered the Atlanta Hawks on Monday to end their road trip with a hard-fought 107-99 victory.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Simmons among nine NBA stars on Australia's Olympic squad
Simmons among nine NBA stars on Australia's Olympic squad
11 minutes ago
Two-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles and San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills...
Sports
fbfb
Jazz cruise past Pistons; Blazers rip Wizards
Jazz cruise past Pistons; Blazers rip Wizards
By Luisa Morales | 14 minutes ago
Led by a 32-point performance by Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz bounced back after getting their win streak cut by the Denver...
Sports
fbfb
SBP to draft 5 or 6 players for Gilas pool
SBP to draft 5 or 6 players for Gilas pool
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas wants five or six players from the talent-laden PBA Rookie Draft for inclusion to the...
Sports
fbfb
CJ Trade sealed; bolts acquire belo for amer
CJ Trade sealed; bolts acquire belo for amer
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
PBA teams looking to shore up their rosters are cranking it up in the trade market.
Sports
fbfb
Martinez aims for third Olympics
Martinez aims for third Olympics
By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
After a two-year hiatus from competition, the Muntinlupa sensation who put the Philippines on the world figure skating map...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with