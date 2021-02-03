Iloilo Kisela Knightâ€™s Cherry Ann Mejia: A family affair

MANILA, Philippines — In a thrilling match last weekend, the Iloilo Kisela Knights’ Candidate Fide Master Cherry Ann Mejia battled the Camarines Soaring Eagles’ Ezraline Alvarez in a down-the-wire match that ended in favor of the former. In doing so, it gave Iloilo the margin of victory, 11-5-9.5.

“Parang championship,” succinctly put a beaming Mejia about that feat that put her team right behind erstwhile undefeated Negros in the All-Filipino Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

“We celebrated as a family,” she added.

Family are the Kisela Knights that include Grandmaster Rogelio Antonio Jr., Karl Victor Ochoa, homegrown player Dennis Bernas, and National Masters Cesar Mariano, John Michael Silvederio, Fritz Bryan Porras, and Cherry Ann’s brother, Giovanni.

Cherry Ann is equally thrilled to be in the same team as her younger brother who also served as her inspiration.

“Si daddy ko (Raul), ay pinasok ang kapatid ko sa Milo Checkmate,” she recounted of her entry into the sport at the age of nine. “Sabi ko, ‘ako rin!’ Kaya ayun, nagka-interest sa chess.”

Chess was like love at first sight for Cherry Ann. “Sa Milo panay solve ng puzzles. Na-challenge ang aking pag-iisip at nakita ko rin na malaking tulong sa pagplano at strategy sa kahit ano. At… magandang sport kasi nakaupo lang ako.”

She laughed at her last statement.

The game though isn’t any laughing matter. Prior to every match, she studies her opponent – is she aggressive or cautious? What strategies do they oft employ?

From Milo Checkmate she went to Letran for high school and La Salle for college where she was teammates with Akiko Suede, Jodilyn Fronda, and Judith Pineda among others while winning four UAAP Women’s Chess championships.

Now with the Iloilo Kisela Knights, she is hoping to help her team make PCAP history by winning its first every championship.

“Tulungan kami. Nagbibigay ng advice at encouragement,” Cherry Ann said her PCAP team that meets before and after every match to discuss strategy, assess the outcome, and to pump each other up.

“Masaya ako sa team ko lalo na teammate ko kapatid ko.”

As for her father Raul?

He is proudly following his children’s exploits.

It is a family affair after all.