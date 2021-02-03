VanVleet sets Raptors scoring record with 54 points vs Magic; Nets survive Clippers

MANILA, Philippines — Fred VanVleet had a historic night on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) to lead the Toronto Raptors past the Orlando Magic anew, 123-108.

Scoring 54 points in their second game against the Magic in three days, VanVleet broke the Toroto Raptors' franchise record for a single scoring night, passing DeMar Derozan's 52-point record.

The 26-year-old's performance, which included 11 3-pointers made, also broke Hall of Famer Moses Malone's record of most points in a game for an undrafted player. Malone previously held the record at 53 points.

VanVleet's scoring rampage led the Raptors to a comfortable win over the Magic that saw them lead by as much as 18 points in the final salvo after a seesaw game in the first three quarters.

Norman Powell chipped in 23 points in 28 minutes of action to connive with VanVleet's efforts for the win.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets were able to outlast the LA Clippers, 124-120.

Kyrie Irving tallied 39 points, including two clutch free throws in the dying seconds of the game to help Brooklyn escape with the win.

A triple from Paul George put the Clippers within one of the Nets, 117-118 with 24.1 ticks left.

Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard would then trade two charities made each to keep the Nets' advantage the same.

The game looked to be all over when Jeff Green made a layup off of a long pass from James Harden to put the Nets up by three, 122-119 with an opportunity to increase the lead to four with a free throw.

But Green botched on the bonus to keep the door open for the Clippers.

Nicolas Batum would go on to split from the free throw line to further dwindle the Clippers' hopes for a comeback and Irving's charities were the icing on the cake.

The win comes after a painful loss at the hands of the Washington Wizards on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) where Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook shocked the Brooklyn squad.