SEAG gold medalist Huelgas receives military merit for COVID-19 service
Nikko Huelgas during relief operations amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic last year
Released

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 3, 2021 - 9:09am

MANILA, Philippines — Retired triathlon star Nikko Huelgas has added another accolade to his decorated career.

This time a military merit medal from the Philippine Air Force, given for his response to the on-going coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic last year.

The 29-year-old Huelgas, a two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, went to numerous affected communities in Tarlac, Bulacan, Tingloy Island, and Albay to distribute relief goods.

Having retired from the national team in 2018, Huelgas went to train with the Air Force while still being involveed in sports as chairman of the Philippine Olympic Committee's Athletes' Commission.

Since the pandemic began, Huelgas has been active in distributing goods, organizing drives, and jumpstarting fund-raisers for communities affected by the health crisis.

"We had some rough days in 2020 when we'd wake up early and arrive home late from our relief operations, bringing our goods to hard to reach areas and the poorest of the poor," recalled Huelgas, now a sergeant from Flight Alpha.

"When the world wanted us to stay home and safe, we were out there to help the best way we could."

