ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Kai Sotto
Kai Sotto at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup against Argentina in 2019.
Kai Sotto via official Facebook

Kai Sotto back in Philippines, set to join Gilas in Calamba bubble

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 3, 2021 - 8:08am

MANILA, Philippines — After more than a year in the United States, Philippine basketball phenom Kai Sotto is back in the country.

Sotto arrived on a connecting flight from Narita, Japan late Tuesday night as the 7'3" wunderkind is set to join Gilas Pilipinas in the third window of the FIBA 2021 Asia Cup Qualifiers later this month.

The 18-year-old then begins his five-day quarantine and will await the result of his COVID-19 swab test before joining the national team at the INSPIRE Sports Academy bubble in Calamba, Laguna.

If all goes smoothly for Sotto, he will be able to train for at least a week with Gilas before the Nationals leave for Doha on February 13.

Sotto is set to boost a cadet-laden Gilas team reinforced by only six PBA players in CJ Perez, Kiefer Ravena, Troy Rosario, Justin Chua, RR Pogoy and Raul Soyud.

Gilas Pilipinas is set to clash with rival South Korea twice and Indonesia in the Qatar tournament set February 18 to 22.

While Sotto is set to represent flag and country, his NBA G League team Ignite is already in the Orlando, Florida bubble for the G League season set to begin later this month.

Sotto is unlikely to rejoin his team in the G League bubble after the FIBA qualifiers due to health and safety protocols.

BASKETBALL GILAS PILIPINAS KAI SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Simon, Baguio enter and leave PBA without fanfare
Simon, Baguio enter and leave PBA without fanfare
By Roy Luarca | 18 hours ago
PJ Simon was an unsigned fifth round pick while Cyrus Baguio got tabbed in the second round. Yet both high-flyers went on...
Sports
fbfb
Davis, James lead Lakers over Hawks; fans ejected
February 3, 2021 - 12:00am
Anthony Davis scored 25 points and LeBron James added 21 as the Los Angeles Lakers overpowered the Atlanta Hawks on Monday to end their road trip with a hard-fought 107-99 victory.
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto back in Philippines, set to join Gilas in Calamba bubble
Kai Sotto back in Philippines, set to join Gilas in Calamba bubble
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Sotto arrived on a connecting flight from Narita, Japan late Tuesday night as the 7'3" wunderkind is set to join Gilas Pilipinas...
Sports
fbfb
Squash out of SEA Games
By Joaquin M. Henson | February 3, 2021 - 12:00am
Squash isn’t in the calendar for the next SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Nov. 21-Dec. 2 and what a shame.
Sports
fbfb
Gilas over NBA G League bubble: What Kai Sotto stands to lose
Gilas over NBA G League bubble: What Kai Sotto stands to lose
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Sotto will likely miss out on the whole G League season, which begins on February 10, with health and safety protocols expected...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
SEAG gold medalist Huelgas receives military merit for COVID-19 service
SEAG gold medalist Huelgas receives military merit for COVID-19 service
By Luisa Morales | 13 minutes ago
The 29-year-old Huelgas, a two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, went to numerous affected communities in Tarlac,...
Sports
fbfb
SBP to draft 5 or 6 players for Gilas pool
SBP to draft 5 or 6 players for Gilas pool
By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas wants five or six players from the talent-laden PBA Rookie Draft for inclusion to the...
Sports
fbfb
CJ Trade sealed; bolts acquire belo for amer
CJ Trade sealed; bolts acquire belo for amer
By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
PBA teams looking to shore up their rosters are cranking it up in the trade market.
Sports
fbfb
Martinez aims for third Olympics
Martinez aims for third Olympics
By Joaquin Henson | 9 hours ago
After a two-year hiatus from competition, the Muntinlupa sensation who put the Philippines on the world figure skating map...
Sports
fbfb
Kai joins Nationals in final week of buildup
Kai joins Nationals in final week of buildup
By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Barring any delays, Filipino teen tower Kai Sotto was scheduled to fly in last night to reinforce the Gilas Pilipinas team...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with