Kai Sotto back in Philippines, set to join Gilas in Calamba bubble

MANILA, Philippines — After more than a year in the United States, Philippine basketball phenom Kai Sotto is back in the country.

Sotto arrived on a connecting flight from Narita, Japan late Tuesday night as the 7'3" wunderkind is set to join Gilas Pilipinas in the third window of the FIBA 2021 Asia Cup Qualifiers later this month.

Related Stories Gilas over NBA G League bubble: What Kai Sotto stands to lose

The 18-year-old then begins his five-day quarantine and will await the result of his COVID-19 swab test before joining the national team at the INSPIRE Sports Academy bubble in Calamba, Laguna.

If all goes smoothly for Sotto, he will be able to train for at least a week with Gilas before the Nationals leave for Doha on February 13.

Sotto is set to boost a cadet-laden Gilas team reinforced by only six PBA players in CJ Perez, Kiefer Ravena, Troy Rosario, Justin Chua, RR Pogoy and Raul Soyud.

Gilas Pilipinas is set to clash with rival South Korea twice and Indonesia in the Qatar tournament set February 18 to 22.

While Sotto is set to represent flag and country, his NBA G League team Ignite is already in the Orlando, Florida bubble for the G League season set to begin later this month.

Sotto is unlikely to rejoin his team in the G League bubble after the FIBA qualifiers due to health and safety protocols.