Alyssa Valdez upbeat on future of Philippine volleyball

MANILA, Philippines – For genuine unity in volleyball to happen, Alyssa Valdez, the face of the sport in the country today, thinks it must be observed on and off the court and from top to bottom.

Valdez said she is eager to see what the newly formed Philippine National Volleyball Federation Inc. will do after it assumed the role as the national sports association of the sport from the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. last month.

“Hopefully, it will be better this time if there will be unity to all aside from those who got elected,” said Valdez during Tuesday’s online Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum. “I hope they can spread the unity on and off the court.”

Valdez’s statement came amid reports that a revamp in the national women’s team — where she was a part of — is looming following its failure to cop a medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

The women’s squad was the only one that came out empty-handed after the men’s side snared a historic silver medal and the men’s and women’s beach volley teams took a bronze each.

And Valdez, who plays for Creamline in the now professional Premier Volleyball League, is excited with what the future brings with regards to the reformation of the national team.

“We’re looking forward to their meeting and their future statement that they will give all of us about it,” said Valdez.

Meanwhile, Valdez and Asian Games taekwondo medalist Japoy Lizardo joined hands with Milo in providing children with video exercise materials to children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Milo Sports executive Luigi Pumaren said the six-minute instructional material is part of their Milo Champion Habit Program geared towards keeping the children safe and fit during the pandemic.

“Through this program, Milo will be able to be true to our commitment to helping children into becoming tomorrow’s champions through sports,” said Pumaren.