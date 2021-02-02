ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Alyssa Valdez upbeat on future of Philippine volleyball
Alyssa Valdez
File

Alyssa Valdez upbeat on future of Philippine volleyball

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - February 2, 2021 - 2:14pm

MANILA, Philippines – For genuine unity in volleyball to happen, Alyssa Valdez, the face of the sport in the country today, thinks it must be observed on and off the court and from top to bottom.

Valdez said she is eager to see what the newly formed Philippine National Volleyball Federation Inc. will do after it assumed the role as the national sports association of the sport from the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. last month.

“Hopefully, it will be better this time if there will be unity to all aside from those who got elected,” said Valdez during Tuesday’s online Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum. “I hope they can spread the unity on and off the court.”

Valdez’s statement came amid reports that a revamp in the national women’s team — where she was a part of — is looming following its failure to cop a medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

The women’s squad was the only one that came out empty-handed after the men’s side snared a historic silver medal and the men’s and women’s beach volley teams took a bronze each.

And Valdez, who plays for Creamline in the now professional Premier Volleyball League, is excited with what the future brings with regards to the reformation of the national team.

“We’re looking forward to their meeting and their future statement that they will give all of us about it,” said Valdez.

Meanwhile, Valdez and Asian Games taekwondo medalist Japoy Lizardo joined hands with Milo in providing children with video exercise materials to children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Milo Sports executive Luigi Pumaren said the six-minute instructional material is part of their Milo Champion Habit Program geared towards keeping the children safe and fit during the pandemic.

“Through this program, Milo will be able to be true to our commitment to helping children into becoming tomorrow’s champions through sports,” said Pumaren.

ALYSSA VALDEZ VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jason plans for future
By Joaquin M. Henson | February 2, 2021 - 12:00am
Now that Phoenix forward Jason Perkins is entering his fourth PBA season with a wife and baby, he’s started to appreciate the value of investing for the future.
Sports
fbfb
Gilas over NBA G League bubble: What Kai Sotto stands to lose
Gilas over NBA G League bubble: What Kai Sotto stands to lose
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Sotto will likely miss out on the whole G League season, which begins on February 10, with health and safety protocols expected...
Sports
fbfb
No vaccine, no games
By Joey Villar | February 2, 2021 - 12:00am
Non-professional leagues will have to wait a little longer before they are allowed to resume play.
Sports
fbfb
Ronnie Magsanoc, 1986 Maroons reminisce working with 'perfectionist' Joe Lipa
Ronnie Magsanoc, 1986 Maroons reminisce working with 'perfectionist' Joe Lipa
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
A number of the champion Maroons opened up about their experience with the tactician, describing him as a coach with an iron...
Sports
fbfb
Wizards stun Nets with late 3-pointers
Wizards stun Nets with late 3-pointers
15 hours ago
Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook keyed a late rally by the Washington Wizards in a nail-biting 149-146 victory over the...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Historic online-only Palarong Pambansa looms
Historic online-only Palarong Pambansa looms
By Joey Villar | 13 minutes ago
For the first time in its 73-year history, the Palarong Pambansa will be done online.
Sports
fbfb
Simon, Baguio enter and leave PBA without fanfare
Simon, Baguio enter and leave PBA without fanfare
By Roy Luarca | 32 minutes ago
PJ Simon was an unsigned fifth round pick while Cyrus Baguio got tabbed in the second round. Yet both high-flyers went on...
Sports
fbfb
PBA okays trade sending Terrafirma's CJ Perez to San Miguel
PBA okays trade sending Terrafirma's CJ Perez to San Miguel
1 hour ago
The PBA Commissioner’s Office on Tuesday approved the trade between Terrafirma and San Miguel Beer centered around young...
Sports
fbfb
Davis, James power Lakers over Hawks; fans ejected
Davis, James power Lakers over Hawks; fans ejected
2 hours ago
Anthony Davis scored 25 points and LeBron James added 21 as the Los Angeles Lakers overpowered the Atlanta Hawks to end their...
Sports
fbfb
Brandon Who? Wu poised to be next household name
Brandon Who? Wu poised to be next household name
By Chuah Choo Chiang | 2 hours ago
Brandon Wu, an American-Chinese who graduated from the same class, is determined to keep his date with destiny and join the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with