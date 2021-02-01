No green light yet for non-pro sports leagues

MANILA, Philippines – For now, non-professional leagues will have to wait a little longer before it will be allowed to resume action.

The Games and Amusements Board, the Department of Health and Philippine Sports Commission on Monday released a circular reiterating its initial stance of allowing only pro leagues to hold events and Olympic hopefuls to resume training.

The three agencies made the statement in reference to the announcement of a certain league that calls itself Batang Pilipino Basketball League, which has reportedly announced on its Facebook page it will have an upcoming tournament that will be in direct violation of the JAO that was first signed in July last year.

“In line with the JAO and in accordance with the omnibus guidelines on the implementation of the community quarantine released by the IATF, non-professional sporting events such as tournaments, competitive events and athletic meets shall not be permitted,” said the statement from Games and Amusements Board chairman Abraham Mitra, DOH Secretary Francisco Duque and PSC chairman William Ramirez.

“Considering that an effective vaccine for COVID-19 has not yet6 been made available, it follows that the implementation of JAO shall remain in effect, until unless amended or revoked.

“Thus, PSC, GAB, and the DOH shall continue to adhere to the provisions of this JAO to help the government’s effort to curb the possible transmission of multiple COVID-19 variants, without compromising the welfare of our amateur and professional athletes and GAB-regulated sports associations whose livelihood largely depend on the conduct of professional sports competitions,” it added.

GAB chairman Abraham Mitra, however, did not comment on plans by the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League and the Philippine Superliga to stage its own tournament in Subic soon.

But based on the statement, violation of the JAO regulations will lead to “penalties in the form of administrative fines” may be imposed through the Department of Labor and Employment for any willful failure to comply with the said JAO.

“Further, any person or entity found to have violated the provisions in this Order are subject to penalties and other legal actions in accordance with, but not limited to, existing laws and orders for the COVID-19 response,” the JAO stated.