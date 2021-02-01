Iloilo shoots down Camarines in PCAP South Division

MANILA, Philippines – Down to their last lance, the Iloilo Kisela Knights shot down those Soaring Eagles of Camarines courtesy of the late game heroics of WFM Cherry Ann Meija in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) play last Saturday, January 30.

The 11.5-9.5 win by Iloilo sent Camarines to their first loss in nine matches and are now tied with their victor in second behind still unbeaten Negros.

Meija and Camarines’ National Master Ezraline Alvarez saw their Rapid match suspended following technical problems. At that point, both Camarines and Iloilo were tied at 9.5-apiece.

When the match was resumed, the two ladies went back on the offensive in a thrilling battle of wits.

Meija concentrated her attack on the Alvarez’ queenside while the latter pursued her offensive on the former’s kingside.

In the end, Alvarez lost on time after 43 moves.

Iloilo topped the Cordova Dagami Warriors, 17-4, in their second match of the day while Camarines had to survive a gritty challenge from the Lapu Lapu Naki Warriors to take the win at 11.5-9.5.

The result both put Camarines and Iloilo at 8-1 with Negros up, 9-0.

The Negros Kingsmen didn’t have it easy either as they survived a stiff challenge from Zamboanga, 11.5-9.5, after which they stepped on the afterburners to crush the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates, 18-3.

Aside from Negros, the only other unbeaten side in the inaugural All-Filipino conference of PCAP is the Caloocan Loadmanna Knights who are led by International Masters Paulo Bersamina and Jem Garcia in the Northern Division.

Caloocan outlasted the Antipolo Cobras, 12.5-8.5, in their first match of last Saturday, then put on a ruthless display of chess to take down the Cagayan Kings, 17.5-3.5 in the nightcap.