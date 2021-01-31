ESPORT
New volleyball chief Suzara wants country's own national league

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 31, 2021 - 4:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine volleyball has been in a state of divide in recent history, with feuds in National Sports Associations (NSAs) and rivalries in commercial leagues hounding the sport.

That is why one of the priorities for newly minted volleyball chief Tatz Suzara of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation, Inc. (PNVFI) is hopefully unifying the sport by creating a national league that will bring together the country's top talents in the sport.

"Following the FIVVB structure, and all other examples in other countries... I want to have our very own national league... which is part of the 10-point strategy," said Suzara on Saturday in Noli Eala's Power & Play.

"This is part of the unification to have a national league where you have the top teams all over the country participating," he continued.

Top players across the country have been divided into the country's two commercial leagues for women's volleyball: The Premier Volleyball League (PVL), and the Philippine Superliga (PSL).

While talks of unification among the two have been longstanding, nothing has come out of it yet.

Suzara did not confirm if a unified PVL and PSL league would equal the national league, with the newly elected sports official taking his hands off that issue.

"I will leave this to the events council commission who will be in charge of the competitions and leagues," said Suzara of the PVL-PSL issue.

