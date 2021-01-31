US-based Gilas women hopefuls participate in private showcase

MANILA, Philippines — A 60-woman strong contingent of young US-based Filipina hoopers have put their hat in the vast pool of Gilas women talent.

This after they attended a private showcase organized by Cris Gopez' Fil-Am Nation Select on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) for Gilas women head coach Patrick Aquino before the latter returns to the Philippines.

Held in Orange County, California, cagebelles from across the US showed interest in playing for the national team and displayed their talent for Gilas women's taking.

Players with Filipino heritage aged 14 to 24 from Chicago, Texas, Vegas, Seattle, Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Palm Springs, Bakersfield, and Fresno, all expressed their desire to represent the national team.

Apart from Aquino, Gopez' cousin and co-founder Alex Cabagnot, and former PBA import Sean Chambers were among those to witness the prospects' talent.

Aquino is set to see another showcase this Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

The decorated tactician had also seen talents in the same showcase earlier this month, as well as a separate scouting trip to the East Coast.

Among those who are part of the latest Gilas women showcase are top high school Fil-Am players in Angie Villasin of North Park University women's basketball, and Halle Sii of California Storm basketball.