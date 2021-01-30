SBP keenly awaiting Kai Sotto's return

ESPORT
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - January 30, 2021 - 6:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino teen sensation Kai Sotto is finally set for homecoming to complete the Gilas Pilipinas training pool for the fast-approaching FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in Qatar next month.

After a tedious process given the strict travel measures amid the pandemic, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas said it’s hoping to welcome the 7-foot-3 center ‘early next week’ as Gilas enters the crucial stretch of its preparation for the February 18-22 tourney in Doha.

“It's just taking longer than expected. If we were living in a normal environment, he would have come in 10 days ago but because of the pandemic, everything’s supposed to be cautious. But hopefully by early next week, we'll see Kai in the Philippines,” said Ryan Gregorio, special assistant to SBP president Al Panlilio, in The Chasedown on Cignal TV Saturday.

Upon the marching orders of Panlilio, the SBP tried to bring Sotto aboard right away but had a hard time completing the procedures before making it happen against the odds in coordination with Sotto’s management East West Private.

The US-based Sotto, who has been training with mother club Ignite in the NBA G League since last year, will undergo health and safety protocols in accordance with government guidelines upon arrival.

From there, the 18-year-old prodigy may be in a race against time but should be ready to go with Gilas training at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna before the team departs to Doha.

Amid time constraint, his addition looms as a big boost to the cadet-laden national team pool reinforced by only six PBA veterans.

Gilas is scheduled to play South Korea twice and Indonesia in the Doha bubble tourney, which will also serve as Sotto’s debut in the seniors’ team after anchoring the Philippine youth’s team success over the years.

