Philippines' first pro women's hoops league to hold draft in February
Victoria Sports Tower

Philippines' first pro women's hoops league to hold draft in February

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 30, 2021 - 3:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — History beckons for Philippine women's basketball as the first-ever pro league will hold its draft next week.

The Women's National Basketball League, which got the pro stamp from the Games and Amusement Board last year, is scheduling its maiden draft on February 7 at the Victoria Sports Center in Quezon City.

READ: Breaking gender barriers in pro sports:WNBL ready to put Filipina ballers on the spotlight

Due to health and safety reasons, the draft will proceed through a virtual conference, as teams begin the process of forming their respective lineups for the league's first professional season.

A total of six teams will participate in the draft, with a whole pool of draft prospects to choose from.

Last December, the WNBL held a draft combine to allow teams to evaluate the draftees.

The six teams who will participate in the draft can avail of the "protect six" rule in which they directly sign players without getting them through the draft.

However, teams will lose the right to select in the draft from the first to sixth round depending on the number of direct-hire players.

A total of 17 teams had initial plans to join the league's first pro season but only the six teams met the stringent requirements of the league.

The requirements in place, WNBL executive vice president Rhose Montreal said, were in place to ensure that their players were well taken care of.

“We are really very careful on this because the financial capability of the team really matters ensuring that players will be compensated well and commitment to the players will be delivered on time.” said Montreal.

Apart from the six teams participating in the draft, a guest team in the Go For Gold Lady Sailors will also particpate in the WNBL's first pro season.

The Lady Sailors will not have any draft picks.

