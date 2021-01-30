Obiena breaks own Philippine indoor record, finishes 5th in Germany tiff

ESPORT
EJ Obiena
AFP

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - January 30, 2021 - 1:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tokyo-bound EJ Obiena opened his final Olympic windup by placing fifth and erasing his Philippine indoor record in the Karlsruhe World Indoor Tour in Germany early Saturday.

The 25-year-old Obiena cleared 5.62 meters, which was good only for fifth place in the event topped by Olympic gold and silver medalist and three-time World Indoor titlist Renaud Lavillenie of France, who submitted 5.95m.

Americans Matt Ludwig and Cole Walsh took the silver and bronze with a 5.80m and 5.72m, respectively.

But the Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and record-holder erased the national indoor mark of 5.43m he registered in the 18th International Pole Vault Meet in Potsdam, Germany four years ago.

He went for a 5.72m but failed to clear it.

Obiena is using the indoor season as part of his training for the Summer Games set July 23 to August 8.

Obiena is eyeing to become the first Filipino to cop a medal in track and field in the quadrennial event since Filipino-American Miguel White snatched a bronze in the 400m hurdles of the 1936 Berlin Games.

And Obiena looks like on target based on his solid showing last year.

In September last year, Obiena captured the gold in the 59th Ostrava Golden Spike tournament where he bested a strong field that included Lavillenie and 2016 Rio gold medalist Thiago Braz of Brazil.

In the same month, Obiena posted his season-best effort of 5.80m, which was good enough for a bronze in the Rome Leg of the Diamond League in Italy that was ruled by world record-holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden.

