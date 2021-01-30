Jalen Green, Ignite to face 'best competition' in NBA G League bubble

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Jalen Green will be taking another step towards his NBA dream with Team Ignite when the prospects enter the G League bubble in February.

After having spent months in Walnut Creek, California and undergoing only in-team scrimmages, Green, along with the rest of his Ignite teammates sans Kai Sotto, will be facing off against the developmental league's best in a legitimate professional season.

Speaking to media earlier this week, Ignite head coach Brian Shaw talked about the benefits the bubble would bring to the elite prospects' career paths.

"They're gonna be playing against the best competition south of the NBA... Better than college competition," Shaw said of the G League's professional pathway.

Even their training within the team, the two-time NBA champion said, is an experience that young guns like Green, and Sotto to an extent, will find difficult to find anywhere else.

"Every single day, I can't tell you how much it benefits our young guys to be able to play against the veterans that we have on our team... I think that that's invaluable," he said.

While Green and the other prospects of Ignite in Daishen Nix, Isaiah Todd, Jonathan Kuminga and Princepal Singh will be reaping the benefits of the G League bubble, Sotto will have to put it aside as he had decided to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in Doha, Qatar.

Though obviously missing the services of his 7'3" big man, Shaw expressed his support for the Filipino wunderkind's decision.

"One of the things, before these guys entered the program, was that we're not going to hold anybody back. We committed to our players who wanted to represent their country in that fashion," said Shaw.

"So that was a decision that Kai and his team wanted and thought it's important for him. So we supported him in going to be part of that," he continued.

The G League season is expected to begin on February 10, while the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers is slated later that month.

While Sotto still has a window of rejoining his team should Ignite move to the playoffs of the season, Shaw is skeptical if the 18-year-old can still catch up to his team in the Orlando bubble.

"Unfortunately, a lot of it (the qualifiers) is during the time we’re going to be in the bubble. And so we just wish him the best. We worked with him up until the point that he left. And hopefully, he’ll be able to go there and perform well," he said.