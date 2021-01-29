Swiss foe gives Alex Eala early boot in Manacor pro tourney

MANILA, Philippines — The winning streak has been snapped for Philippine tennister Alex Eala.

This after the wunderkind lost in the quarterfinals of second leg of the W15 Manacor ITF Rafael Nadal Academy World Tennis Tour in Mallorca on Friday.

Eala absorbed a harsh 0-6, 3-6 beating against tournament seventh seed Ylena In-Albon in their matchup, ending a seven-match win streak for the 15-year-old.

In-Albon was formerly ranked world No. 175 in the ITF Women's Singles rankings and currently has six ITF titles.

The Swiss tennister made easy work of Eala in the first set, not allowing the Pinoy to take a single game, 6-0.

It looked to be the same in the second set when In-Albon took a 3-0 start.

With her back against the wall, the 15-year-old Eala tried to mount a fight back with three straight games won to tie the set at 3-3.

But the deficit proved too much as the 21-year-old used her momentum to win four straight and boot Eala out of the tournament.

The Filipina ruled the first leg of the competition just last week where she claimed her first title in the pro circuit.

Eala will have another shot at her second ITF title when she participates in the third leg of the tournament set in the first week of February.