Shorthanded Clippers add to Heatâ€™s woes; Suns whip Warriors sans Booker

MANILA, Philippines – Despite missing the services of superstar duo Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, the LA Clippers took a victory over the slumping Miami Heat, 109-105, on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

It was actually the Heat who had a hot start to the game, ending the first 12 minutes of action up by double-digits, 33-19.

But it would all prove futile as the Clippers outscored them 69-36 in the next two quarters to take control of the game and lead by as much as 19 points.

Though the Heat tried to make another run for the game in the fourth quarter, the deficit proved too big with the Clippers coming away with the win.

Nicolas Batum was the star of the night for the Clippers with his 18 points. He led six different Clippers in double-digit scoring.

The Heat, who were without Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic due to Health and Safety Protocols, and an injury, respectively, relied on balanced scoring to challenge the Clippers.

Second-year player Tyler Herro led the way with 19 points.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns dispatched the Golden State Warriors at home, 114-93.

This despite missing the services of Devin Booker. Mikal Bridges stepped up to lead the Suns' scorers with 20 points.

Steph Curry tallied 27 markers in the losing effort.