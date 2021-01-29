ESPORT
Negros takes first Battle of Guimaras Strait in PCAP tiff

Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - January 29, 2021 - 11:54am

MANILA, Philippines – The King trumps the knight, right?

Kings for at least the day — Wednesday, January 27 to be exact — and for over two weeks now are the Negros Kingsmen, who defeated their strait rivals Iloilo Kisela Knights, 12-9, in the Southern Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ All-Filipino Conference. 

Negros actually had to rally for the win as Iloilo took the blitz matches 4-3 behind victories in their top two boards courtesy of GM Joey Antonio and FM Karl Ochoa over Kingsmen counterparts FM Nelson Mariano III and FM Randy Segarra.

The Kisela Knight’s WFM Cherry Ann Meija and NM John Michael Silvederio added more points for their side in the blitz.

Retired Judge Rosendo Bandal and Negros homegrown players IM Joel Pimentel and Adrian dela Cruz grabbed wins to keep their side within striking distance heading over to rapid play.

Once there, Negros reversed the tables taking the event, 9-5, behind Mariano’s win over Ochoa, AGM Rowelyn Joy Acedo’s second match up with Meija, Pimentel’s second victory in as many games this time over Dennis Bernas, and NM Rolzon Roullo’s win over Silvederio.

Iloilo’s NM Cesar Mariano and Fritz Brian Porras managed a win on their own board with Antonio sharing a point in his encounter with Segarra.

Like the short distance between Bacolod and Iloilo, the margin of victory wasn’t big for the former. 

Negros survived another close shave in their second outing of the day when they slipped past the Lapu Lapu Naki Warriors, 11.5-9.5 for a 7-0 record.

Iloilo fell to second with a 6-1 slate.

