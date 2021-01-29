Pistons shock Lakers; Rockets storm back vs Trailblazers

MANILA, Philippines — The Detroit Pistons staged an emphatic upset of the Los Angeles Lakers, 107-92, for their fourth win of the NBA season on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

The Pistons led the defending champions by as much as 18 points in the game, following a huge second half that saw the former outscore the latter 25-14 in the final salvo.

Points off of turnovers proved to be the differential with the Pistons taking 16 points off of Los Angeles’ 11 turnovers while the Lakers could only come up with five points.

The Lakers were fresh from their first road loss of the season to the Philadelphia 76ers, 106-107 on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Blake Griffin led the way for the Pistons in the upset with 23 points. Kyle Kuzma and LeBron James scattered 22 points each in the losing effort for the Lakers.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets stormed back from a 20-point deficit against the Portland Trailblazers for their fourth win in a row.

Three Rockets passed the 20-point mark in scoring with Victor Oladipo leading the way with 25.

Christian Wood and John Wall chipped in 22 and 20 points, respectively, to improve their record to 8-9.