Willie Marcial
Released

PBA partners with Red Cross for vaccination program

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 29, 2021 - 10:50am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) will be working with the Philippine Red Cross for its planned vaccination program and testing for its member teams.

Commissioner Willie Marcial announced the development in a presser on Thursday.

Among those who will benefit from the league's vaccination programs are players and possibly their families.

"Inatasan ako ng board na kumuha ng vaccine through Red Cross para sa mga teams at baka kasama family," said Marcial after the Board of Goverors meeting.

Red Cross is planning to procure vaccine doses from both AztraZenica, and Moderna.

But the league isn't only planning to help themselves with the vaccination program, but also to sectors in need.

With every vaccine purchased by the league, there will also be another one donated to various sectors in the country.

"Usapan namin ng Red Cross, pag bumili ng isa, yung isa do-donate mo," said Marcial.

Apart from purchasing vaccines, the PBA is also looking to start saliva-RT-PCR tests which the Red Cross has begun using.

"Titignan namin kung gaano ka-effective," said Marcial.

"Ipe-present ko pa rin sa board. Meron kaming usapang Red Cross kung paano. Pero sasabihin ko parin sa board," he continued.

Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
