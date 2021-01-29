Eala seeks 2nd straight pro semifinals berth in Manacor tourney

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala is through to her second quarterfinals in the pro circuit in the second leg of the W15 Manacor ITF Rafael Nadal Academy World Tennis Tour in Mallorca on Thursday.

Eala, who is only five days removed from her maiden pro title in the first leg of the same tournament, made easy work of local bet Alba Carrillo Marin, 6-2, 6-3, in their second-round matchup.

The Philippine tennis wunderkind now holds a 2-0 head-to-head record against the 24-year-old Carrillo Marin after beating her in their first meeting in another pro tourney in November last year.

Eala will fight for a slot in the tournament's semifinals Friday night when she faces Swedish tennister Ylena In-Albon.

Her opponent is seeded seventh in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers, whom Eala defeated in the Finals of the first leg of the tournament, will also be playing in the quarterfinals against Colombia's Emiliana Arango.