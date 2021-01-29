ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Eala seeks 2nd straight pro semifinals berth in Manacor tourney
Alex Eala
Julien Crosnier / FFT

Eala seeks 2nd straight pro semifinals berth in Manacor tourney

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 29, 2021 - 9:35am

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala is through to her second quarterfinals in the pro circuit in the second leg of the W15 Manacor ITF Rafael Nadal Academy World Tennis Tour in Mallorca on Thursday.

Eala, who is only five days removed from her maiden pro title in the first leg of the same tournament, made easy work of local bet Alba Carrillo Marin, 6-2, 6-3, in their second-round matchup.

The Philippine tennis wunderkind now holds a 2-0 head-to-head record against the 24-year-old Carrillo Marin after beating her in their first meeting in another pro tourney in November last year.

Eala will fight for a slot in the tournament's semifinals Friday night when she faces Swedish tennister Ylena In-Albon.

Her opponent is seeded seventh in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers, whom Eala defeated in the Finals of the first leg of the tournament, will also be playing in the quarterfinals against Colombia's Emiliana Arango.

ALEX EALA TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pacquiao a -140 favorite over Ryan Garcia
Pacquiao a -140 favorite over Ryan Garcia
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao opened as a slight favorite against young gun Ryan Garcia a few days after talks proliferated about a proposed...
Sports
fbfb
No way out
By Joaquin M. Henson | January 29, 2021 - 12:00am
Withdrawing from the FIBA Asia-Cup in Jakarta on Aug. 16-28 isn’t an option for a national team hoping to play in the FIBA World Cup 2023 unless it’s a country that’s guaranteed a ticket as ho...
Sports
fbfb
Clarkson propels Jazz to 10th win in a row; Pelicans nip Wizards
Clarkson propels Jazz to 10th win in a row; Pelicans nip Wizards
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Though coming off the bench, Clarkson had a game-high 31 points in just 32 minutes of play to lead his team to their 10th...
Sports
fbfb
Harris game-winner lifts 76ers past Lakers; Nuggets add to Heat's woes
Harris game-winner lifts 76ers past Lakers; Nuggets add to Heat's woes
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
The Sixers improved to 13-6 while the Lakers fell to 14-5.
Sports
fbfb
Careful what you wish for
By Joaquin Henson | January 28, 2021 - 12:00am
It’s unthinkable for a new kid on the boxing block like Ryan Garcia, who isn’t even a full-fledged world lightweight champion, to call out super WBA welterweight titleholder Sen. Manny Pacquiao for a...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
PBA partners with Red Cross for vaccination program
PBA partners with Red Cross for vaccination program
By Luisa Morales | 29 minutes ago
Among those who will benefit from the league's vaccination programs are players and possibly their families.
Sports
fbfb
Heavyweight champ Brandon Vera teases MMA comeback
Heavyweight champ Brandon Vera teases MMA comeback
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Vera has been the holder of the ONE heavyweight strap since 2015 when the promotion staged its inaugural ONE Heavyweight world...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-foreign draft applicants lifeline extended
Fil-foreign draft applicants lifeline extended
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
The PBA has given Fil-foreign applicants more time to submit documents to qualify for the coming Rookie Draft, which the pro...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas bound for Doha
Gilas bound for Doha
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas will travel to Doha, Qatar for the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.
Sports
fbfb
Eala rolls on, repeats over Alba
Eala rolls on, repeats over Alba
By Nelson Beltran | 11 hours ago
Filipina wunderkind Alex Eala smashed Spanish rival Alba Carrillo Marin for the second time in three months, fashioning out...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with