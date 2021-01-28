ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Palawan Queen's Gambit nails 1st PCAP win

Palawan Queen's Gambit nails 1st PCAP win

Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - January 28, 2021 - 3:52pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Palawan Queen’s Gambit finally nailed that elusive first win in the All-Filipino Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

The Queen’s Gambit defeated the Iriga Oragons, 17-5-3.5, in their final match of the fourth play date of PCAP.

Palawan nearly swept the Oragons in the blitz event, with Woman International Masters Shania Mae Mendoza, Marie Antoinette San Diego and Mike Suede defeating National Master Glennen Artuz, Johnlyn Buenaventura and Emil Valeza, respectively. Homegrown players Marife dela Torre and Yanika Seratubias also completed their domination of the event against Iriga counterparts Epifanio Bueno Jr. and Coelleir Graspela. 

Woman International Master Cathy Secopito drew with Joven Polsotin.

In the rapid event, Artuz got the better of Mendoza in Board 1 to give Iriga some life. But Secopito, San Diego, Suede, Seratubias and Carmelita Abanes each won their boards to put away their foes. Dela Torre drew with Valeza in the event for the final score.

In Palawan’s first match of the day, the Queen’s Gambit came up short against the Cordova Dutchess, 10-11.

Cordova won the blitz event, 5-2, but Palawan came storming back in the rapid event, 8-6. But it wasn’t enough as San Diego, dela Torre, and WMN Cecilia Cuizon were each swept, 2-0, by WIM Bernadette Galas, Dione Patrick Minoza, and NM Mario Mangubat.

Despite the split in matches, Palawan felt they had found their stride. 

“We celebrate every win we make and learn from every loss we get,” said head coach Susan Neri, who couldn’t contain her enthusiasm for her charges’ achievement. “Hopefully, we gain momentum from this and win more as a team in succeeding matches.”

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alex Eala whips tournament No. 2 seed in 2nd pro stint of 2021
Alex Eala whips tournament No. 2 seed in 2nd pro stint of 2021
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Just three days after her first professional title, Eala tacked on another win in the pro circuit when she bested the No....
Sports
fbfb
Pacquiao a -140 favorite over Ryan Garcia
Pacquiao a -140 favorite over Ryan Garcia
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao opened as a slight favorite against young gun Ryan Garcia a few days after talks proliferated about a proposed...
Sports
fbfb
Careful what you wish for
By Joaquin Henson | January 28, 2021 - 12:00am
It’s unthinkable for a new kid on the boxing block like Ryan Garcia, who isn’t even a full-fledged world lightweight champion, to call out super WBA welterweight titleholder Sen. Manny Pacquiao for a...
Sports
fbfb
Zamboanga tells Chinese foe after challenge: 'We will meet sooner or later'
Zamboanga tells Chinese foe after challenge: 'We will meet sooner or later'
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Zamboanga, currently undefeated in three bouts with the Singapore promotion, answered Meng's statements of wanting to fight...
Sports
fbfb
Harris game-winner lifts 76ers past Lakers; Nuggets add to Heat's woes
Harris game-winner lifts 76ers past Lakers; Nuggets add to Heat's woes
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Sixers improved to 13-6 while the Lakers fell to 14-5.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Olympic head stresses commitment to Tokyo Games, admits fans may be barred
Olympic head stresses commitment to Tokyo Games, admits fans may be barred
56 minutes ago
Olympic chief Thomas Bach on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) said organizers were committed to holding a "successful and...
Sports
fbfb
Clarkson propels Jazz to 10th win in a row; Pelicans nip Wizards
Clarkson propels Jazz to 10th win in a row; Pelicans nip Wizards
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Though coming off the bench, Clarkson had a game-high 31 points in just 32 minutes of play to lead his team to their 10th...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine club United City to take on Asia's best in AFC Champions League
Philippine club United City to take on Asia's best in AFC Champions League
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Formerly known as Ceres Negros FC, UCFC will be facing tough competition in its Champions League debut with both Japanese...
Sports
fbfb
Brian Shaw reiterates Team Ignite's support for Kai Sotto in Gilas quest
Brian Shaw reiterates Team Ignite's support for Kai Sotto in Gilas quest
By Alder Almo | 5 hours ago
Ignite coach Brian Shaw threw his full support but is unsure of Kai Sotto’s return given the strict health protocols...
Sports
fbfb
NBA begins working postponed games into schedule
NBA begins working postponed games into schedule
6 hours ago
The NBA is tweaking its schedule to begin working in games postponed because of coronavirus safety measures, the league said...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with