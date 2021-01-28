Clarkson propels Jazz to 10th win in a row; Pelicans nip Wizards

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson continued to make his impact felt for the Utah Jazz, leading the team to a 116-104 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Though coming off the bench, Clarkson had a game-high 31 points in just 32 minutes of play to lead his team to their 10th win in a row.

Rudy Gobert finished with a double-double of 29 points and 20 rebounds as the Jazz improved to a 14-4 record in the West — now claiming the top spot as the Lakers dropped to 14-5.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards threw away a 47-point outburst from Bradley Beal after they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans, 106-124.

Beal and the Wizards absorbed their third loss in a row with Russell Westbrook unable to suit up against the Pelicans.

Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson both finished with 32 points each to pace the Pelicans to the win.

The OKC Thunder, and the San Antonio Spurs also took wins over the Phoenix Suns, and the Boston Celtics, respectively.

In the final game of the day, James Wiseman made his case for rookie of the year to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Minnesota Timberwolves, 123-111.

The second overall pick of the 2020 draft finished with 25 points in a team effort that saw five Warriors finish in double digit scoring.