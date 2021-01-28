Philippine club United City to take on Asia's best in AFC Champions League

MANILA, Philippines — Philippines Football League (PFL) champions United City FC (UCFC) will undergo an acid test in the AFC Champions League in April.

Formerly known as Ceres Negros FC, UCFC will be facing tough competition in its Champions League debut with both Japanese and Chinese powerhouses in their group.

United is clustered with top-tier J1 League champs Kawasaki Frontale and Chinese Super League powerhouse Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao FC.

The Kawasaki booters are three-peat champions in the J1 League while Guangzhou took a bridesmaid finish in the 2020 Chinese Super League.

United City is the first Filipino club to compete in the AFC Champions League.

The final spot in their group will be disputed by Daegu FC of South Korea and Chiangrai United of Thailand.

Group matches for UCFC, which last saw action in the PFL bubble last year, will begin from April 21 to May 7.

Meanwhile, felow PFL powerhouse Kaya FC-Iloilo will see action in the AFC Cup.

Kaya is grouped with Terengganu FC, Geylang Int. FC, and either Shan united or Ayeyawady United.

The AFC Cup will take place from June 22-28.