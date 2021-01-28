Harris game-winner lifts 76ers past Lakers; Nuggets add to Heat's woes

MANILA, Philippines — Tobias Harris hit a game-winner for the Philadelphia 76ers to help overcome defending champions Los Angeles Lakers, 107-106, in a battle of conference leaders as the NBA season continued on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

After leading almost the whole game, the Lakers had a chance to steal the win after taking the advantage late, 106-105 with a layup from Anthony Davis.

But Davis' heroics would be erased by a pullup jumper from Harris with three ticks left in the game to give the Sixers back the lead.

The big man then botched a 3-pointer in the final possession of the game to give the win to Philly.

Joel Embiid led the way for Sixers with 28 points, six rebounds and four assists while LeBron James had 34 in the losing effort.

The Sixers improved to 13-6 while the Lakers fell to 14-5.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat absorbed their fourth loss in a row after falling against the Denver Nuggets, 82-109.

Nikola Jokic led six Nuggets in double-digits with a 21 point outing with 11 rebounds.

In the other games, the Milwaukee Bucks overcame the Toronto Raptors, 115-108.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton both had 24 points to lead the Bucks to the win while Brook Lopez chipped in 20.

For their part, the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Atlanta Hawks in overtime, 132-128.

The troika of James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 89 points in the win.

The Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers also posted victories.