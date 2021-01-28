ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Harris game-winner lifts 76ers past Lakers; Nuggets add to Heat's woes
The Philadelphia 76ers and Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers react after hitting a game-winning shot against the Los Angeles Lakers on January 27, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
JESSE D. GARRABRANT / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Harris game-winner lifts 76ers past Lakers; Nuggets add to Heat's woes

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 28, 2021 - 12:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tobias Harris hit a game-winner for the Philadelphia 76ers to help overcome defending champions Los Angeles Lakers, 107-106, in a battle of conference leaders as the NBA season continued on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

After leading almost the whole game, the Lakers had a chance to steal the win after taking the advantage late, 106-105 with a layup from Anthony Davis.

But Davis' heroics would be erased by a pullup jumper from Harris with three ticks left in the game to give the Sixers back the lead.

The big man then botched a 3-pointer in the final possession of the game to give the win to Philly.

Joel Embiid led the way for Sixers with 28 points, six rebounds and four assists while LeBron James had 34 in the losing effort.

The Sixers improved to 13-6 while the Lakers fell to 14-5.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat absorbed their fourth loss in a row after falling against the Denver Nuggets, 82-109.

Nikola Jokic led six Nuggets in double-digits with a 21 point outing with 11 rebounds.

In the other games, the Milwaukee Bucks overcame the Toronto Raptors, 115-108.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton both had 24 points to lead the Bucks to the win while Brook Lopez chipped in 20.

For their part, the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Atlanta Hawks in overtime, 132-128.

The troika of James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 89 points in the win.

The Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers also posted victories.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pacquiao a -140 favorite over Ryan Garcia
Pacquiao a -140 favorite over Ryan Garcia
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao opened as a slight favorite against young gun Ryan Garcia a few days after talks proliferated about a proposed...
Sports
fbfb
Alex Eala whips tournament No. 2 seed in 2nd pro stint of 2021
Alex Eala whips tournament No. 2 seed in 2nd pro stint of 2021
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Just three days after her first professional title, Eala tacked on another win in the pro circuit when she bested the No....
Sports
fbfb
Careful what you wish for
By Joaquin Henson | January 28, 2021 - 12:00am
It’s unthinkable for a new kid on the boxing block like Ryan Garcia, who isn’t even a full-fledged world lightweight champion, to call out super WBA welterweight titleholder Sen. Manny Pacquiao for a...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-SMB practice player-turned-coach helps build Gilas women's program
Ex-SMB practice player-turned-coach helps build Gilas women's program
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Magallanes' efforts, with his West Coast partner in Cris Gopez's Fil-Am Nation Select, are making sure that there is enough...
Sports
fbfb
Zamboanga tells Chinese foe after challenge: 'We will meet sooner or later'
Zamboanga tells Chinese foe after challenge: 'We will meet sooner or later'
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Zamboanga, currently undefeated in three bouts with the Singapore promotion, answered Meng's statements of wanting to fight...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Clarkson propels Jazz to 10th win in a row; Pelicans nip Wizards
Clarkson propels Jazz to 10th win in a row; Pelicans nip Wizards
By Luisa Morales | 12 minutes ago
Though coming off the bench, Clarkson had a game-high 31 points in just 32 minutes of play to lead his team to their 10th...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine club United City to take on Asia's best in AFC Champions League
Philippine club United City to take on Asia's best in AFC Champions League
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Formerly known as Ceres Negros FC, UCFC will be facing tough competition in its Champions League debut with both Japanese...
Sports
fbfb
Brian Shaw reiterates Team Ignite's support for Kai Sotto in Gilas quest
Brian Shaw reiterates Team Ignite's support for Kai Sotto in Gilas quest
By Alder Almo | 2 hours ago
Ignite coach Brian Shaw threw his full support but is unsure of Kai Sotto’s return given the strict health protocols...
Sports
fbfb
NBA begins working postponed games into schedule
NBA begins working postponed games into schedule
3 hours ago
The NBA is tweaking its schedule to begin working in games postponed because of coronavirus safety measures, the league said...
Sports
fbfb
Record cast drawn for 2021 PBA draft
Record cast drawn for 2021 PBA draft
By Nelson Beltran | 13 hours ago
The biggest, most exciting PBA Rookie Draft in years looms with big names from the 3x3 circuit and the collegiate leagues...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with