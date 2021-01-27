Jazz keep win streak alive; Wall leads Rockets over ex-team Wizards

MANILA, Philippines – The Utah Jazz continued to set the league on fire, winning their ninth game in a row after storming back against the New York Knicks, 108-94, in NBA on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

A huge second half where they outscored the Knicks, 62-35, propelled to a 13-4 slate — good enough to maintain second place in the Western Conference standings.

Donovan Mitchell, who usually leads the way for the Jazz, was held to only nine points in 34 minutes of play against the Knicks.

It was Royce O'Neale, Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert who picked up the slack and combined for 57 points to pace the Jazz in the come-from-behind win.

Meanwhile, Jordan Clarkson chipped in 13 points off of the bench.

John Wall, for his part, spearheaded the Houston Rockets against his former team the Washington Wizards, 107-88.

Notching their third win in a row, Wall led Houston's scorers with 24 points while Eric Gordon and Victor Oladipo contributed 20 each.

In the other game, the Atlanta Hawks snapped the Los Angeles' Clippers win streak, 108-99.

Trae Young tallied a game-high 38 points to go along with five assists and three rebounds to tow the Hawks to the win.

The Clippers were playing without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George due to health and safety protocols.