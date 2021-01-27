ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Jazz keep win streak alive; Wall leads Rockets over ex-team Wizards
Mike Conley #10 of the Utah Jazz high fives Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz during the game against the New York Knicks on January 26, 2021 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
MELISSA MAJCHRZAK / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Jazz keep win streak alive; Wall leads Rockets over ex-team Wizards

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 27, 2021 - 1:46pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Utah Jazz continued to set the league on fire, winning their ninth game in a row after storming back against the New York Knicks, 108-94, in NBA on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

A huge second half where they outscored the Knicks, 62-35, propelled to a 13-4 slate — good enough to maintain second place in the Western Conference standings.

Donovan Mitchell, who usually leads the way for the Jazz, was held to only nine points in 34 minutes of play against the Knicks.

It was Royce O'Neale, Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert who picked up the slack and combined for 57 points to pace the Jazz in the come-from-behind win.

Meanwhile, Jordan Clarkson chipped in 13 points off of the bench.

John Wall, for his part, spearheaded the Houston Rockets against his former team the Washington Wizards, 107-88.

Notching their third win in a row, Wall led Houston's scorers with 24 points while Eric Gordon and Victor Oladipo contributed 20 each.

In the other game, the Atlanta Hawks snapped the Los Angeles' Clippers win streak, 108-99.

Trae Young tallied a game-high 38 points to go along with five assists and three rebounds to tow the Hawks to the win.

The Clippers were playing without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George due to health and safety protocols.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Red-hot Eala plunges back into action
Red-hot Eala plunges back into action
By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Hungry for more success, there will be no rest for Filipina tennis prodigy Alex Eala as she plunges into her second straight...
Sports
fbfb
Boomers coach cites Pinoy fans
By Joaquin M. Henson | January 27, 2021 - 12:00am
Australian national basketball team head coach Brian Goorjian, whose father Ed was the late Ron Jacobs’ assistant at Loyola Marymount in 1979-80, is convinced that an East Asian team could someday contend for...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-SMB practice player-turned-coach helps build Gilas women's program
Ex-SMB practice player-turned-coach helps build Gilas women's program
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Magallanes' efforts, with his West Coast partner in Cris Gopez's Fil-Am Nation Select, are making sure that there is enough...
Sports
fbfb
'I would beat her up': Chinese foe calls out Denice Zamboanga in ONE Championship
'I would beat her up': Chinese foe calls out Denice Zamboanga in ONE Championship
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Both fighters are currently undefeated in ONE Championship, with Zamboanga winning her three fights with the Singapore promotion...
Sports
fbfb
Women's futsal: Antipolo twins turn pastime into passion
Women's futsal: Antipolo twins turn pastime into passion
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Who would have thought that something you were asked to while passing time would be a stepping stone for something big?
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Reports: Tokyo Olympics test event to be postponed
Reports: Tokyo Olympics test event to be postponed
28 minutes ago
The first Tokyo Olympics test event of 2021 will be postponed due to travel restrictions under Japan's coronavirus state of...
Sports
fbfb
New Philippine volleyball federation granted provisional recognition
New Philippine volleyball federation granted provisional recognition
By Joey Villar | 38 minutes ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee on Wednesday voted to grant provisional recognition to the Philippine National Volleyball...
Sports
fbfb
Meet the two female referees who made NBA history
Meet the two female referees who made NBA history
By Luisa Morales | 45 minutes ago
The duo of Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder joined Sean Wright in the officiating crew of Magic-Hornets game in Orlando, the...
Sports
fbfb
Pacquiao a -140 favorite over Ryan Garcia
Pacquiao a -140 favorite over Ryan Garcia
By Dino Maragay | 1 hour ago
Manny Pacquiao opened as a slight favorite against young gun Ryan Garcia a few days after talks proliferated about a proposed...
Sports
fbfb
Jazz keep win streak alive; Wall leads Rockets over ex-team Wizards
Jazz keep win streak alive; Wall leads Rockets over ex-team Wizards
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
A huge second half where they outscored the Knicks, 62-35, propelled to a 13-4 slate — good enough to maintain second...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with