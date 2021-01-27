ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Women's futsal: Antipolo twins turn pastime into passion
Twins Rayne and Layne Villastique grew to not only love futsal, but to be very good at it.

Women's futsal: Antipolo twins turn pastime into passion

Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - January 27, 2021 - 1:05pm

MANILA, Philippines – Who would have thought that something you were asked to while passing time would be a stepping stone for something big?
   
When twins Louise-Lynne and Louise Rayn Villastique were enjoined by their mother to take up futsal as means to keep busy as youngsters, the two grew to not only love the game, but to be very good at it. And today, the 16-year-old sisters are part of the national team training pool.

The spark of interest in the game came from their older brother who played futsal.

“Hinikayat kami ng aming mama na maglaro para may libangan kami,” recalled Louise-Lynne. “Hindi ito nagging libangan para sa amin ng kapatid ko pero naging hilig.”

Louise-Rayn herself enjoyed futsal that she gave up her spot in the athletics squad where she was a thrower to play goal keeper. 

Louise-Lynne, on the other hand, is a defender.

Unfortunately, the game wasn’t played in their elementary school so they had to suit up for Sta. Elena High School in Marikina. 

“Nung Grade 9 kami, nakapaglaro kami sa isang division meet sa palarong NCR,” pointed out Louise Rayn.

The two girls were spotted by Coach Marigen Ariel, former captain of the Philippine women’s national futsal team and a member of the Philippine women’s team that won a bronze medal in 2007 Southeast Asian Games.  Coach Marigen, who also coaches the Under-17 girls for Malaya FC, invited the two girls to play for her in a local tournament.

“Natapos yung tournament na champion kami and maganda yung performance nun dalawa, kaya sabi ko mabigyan lang ng chance ito.  With proper guidance and training, malayo mararating nila.  I saw immediately they both had a lot of potential.”

Coach Marigen is one of a handful of local coaches who is being mentored by Dutch futsal coach Vic Hermans to develop and spread his vision of the game in local communities. In 2019, she was one of 15 elite local futsal coaches trained by Hermans when the Philippine Football Federation hosted the Asian Football Confederation Level 2 Futsal course.

“Marami kami matututunan sa futsal at maraming skills na maisasagawa higit sa lahat ay magiging isang magaling na player ng futsal.”

FUTSAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Red-hot Eala plunges back into action
Red-hot Eala plunges back into action
By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Hungry for more success, there will be no rest for Filipina tennis prodigy Alex Eala as she plunges into her second straight...
Sports
fbfb
Boomers coach cites Pinoy fans
By Joaquin M. Henson | January 27, 2021 - 12:00am
Australian national basketball team head coach Brian Goorjian, whose father Ed was the late Ron Jacobs’ assistant at Loyola Marymount in 1979-80, is convinced that an East Asian team could someday contend for...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-SMB practice player-turned-coach helps build Gilas women's program
Ex-SMB practice player-turned-coach helps build Gilas women's program
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Magallanes' efforts, with his West Coast partner in Cris Gopez's Fil-Am Nation Select, are making sure that there is enough...
Sports
fbfb
'I would beat her up': Chinese foe calls out Denice Zamboanga in ONE Championship
'I would beat her up': Chinese foe calls out Denice Zamboanga in ONE Championship
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Both fighters are currently undefeated in ONE Championship, with Zamboanga winning her three fights with the Singapore promotion...
Sports
fbfb
Women's futsal: Antipolo twins turn pastime into passion
Women's futsal: Antipolo twins turn pastime into passion
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Who would have thought that something you were asked to while passing time would be a stepping stone for something big?
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Reports: Tokyo Olympics test event to be postponed
Reports: Tokyo Olympics test event to be postponed
28 minutes ago
The first Tokyo Olympics test event of 2021 will be postponed due to travel restrictions under Japan's coronavirus state of...
Sports
fbfb
New Philippine volleyball federation granted provisional recognition
New Philippine volleyball federation granted provisional recognition
By Joey Villar | 38 minutes ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee on Wednesday voted to grant provisional recognition to the Philippine National Volleyball...
Sports
fbfb
Meet the two female referees who made NBA history
Meet the two female referees who made NBA history
By Luisa Morales | 45 minutes ago
The duo of Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder joined Sean Wright in the officiating crew of Magic-Hornets game in Orlando, the...
Sports
fbfb
Pacquiao a -140 favorite over Ryan Garcia
Pacquiao a -140 favorite over Ryan Garcia
By Dino Maragay | 1 hour ago
Manny Pacquiao opened as a slight favorite against young gun Ryan Garcia a few days after talks proliferated about a proposed...
Sports
fbfb
Jazz keep win streak alive; Wall leads Rockets over ex-team Wizards
Jazz keep win streak alive; Wall leads Rockets over ex-team Wizards
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
A huge second half where they outscored the Knicks, 62-35, propelled to a 13-4 slate — good enough to maintain second...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with