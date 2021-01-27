Women's futsal: Antipolo twins turn pastime into passion

MANILA, Philippines – Who would have thought that something you were asked to while passing time would be a stepping stone for something big?



When twins Louise-Lynne and Louise Rayn Villastique were enjoined by their mother to take up futsal as means to keep busy as youngsters, the two grew to not only love the game, but to be very good at it. And today, the 16-year-old sisters are part of the national team training pool.

The spark of interest in the game came from their older brother who played futsal.

“Hinikayat kami ng aming mama na maglaro para may libangan kami,” recalled Louise-Lynne. “Hindi ito nagging libangan para sa amin ng kapatid ko pero naging hilig.”

Louise-Rayn herself enjoyed futsal that she gave up her spot in the athletics squad where she was a thrower to play goal keeper.

Louise-Lynne, on the other hand, is a defender.

Unfortunately, the game wasn’t played in their elementary school so they had to suit up for Sta. Elena High School in Marikina.

“Nung Grade 9 kami, nakapaglaro kami sa isang division meet sa palarong NCR,” pointed out Louise Rayn.

The two girls were spotted by Coach Marigen Ariel, former captain of the Philippine women’s national futsal team and a member of the Philippine women’s team that won a bronze medal in 2007 Southeast Asian Games. Coach Marigen, who also coaches the Under-17 girls for Malaya FC, invited the two girls to play for her in a local tournament.

“Natapos yung tournament na champion kami and maganda yung performance nun dalawa, kaya sabi ko mabigyan lang ng chance ito. With proper guidance and training, malayo mararating nila. I saw immediately they both had a lot of potential.”

Coach Marigen is one of a handful of local coaches who is being mentored by Dutch futsal coach Vic Hermans to develop and spread his vision of the game in local communities. In 2019, she was one of 15 elite local futsal coaches trained by Hermans when the Philippine Football Federation hosted the Asian Football Confederation Level 2 Futsal course.

“Marami kami matututunan sa futsal at maraming skills na maisasagawa higit sa lahat ay magiging isang magaling na player ng futsal.”