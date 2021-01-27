Online sports summit unfolds today

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go and Rep. John Marvin Nieto, who is chairman of the House Committee on Youth and Sports, will grace the opening ceremonies of the online National Sports Summit 2021 today.

“Sports Conversations” is a series of weekly conference-type online sessions hosted by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC). It starts today via Zoom and shall run until May of this year.

“We are thankful to Sen. Go and chairman Nieto for their support. We know how much they value the role of sports in nation-building,” said PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez.

“We hope that they will inspire our participants to excel also and make a difference in their respective fields,” added Ramirez, who will deliver his message during the opener.

NSS 2021 is a three-phased project aimed at taking insights of the different sports stakeholders and using them as the foundation in crafting a sustainable and workable short to long-term plan for Philippine sports. All data gathered in “Sports Conversations” shall be processed and studied to create a new set of resolutions to be presented to sports leaders for action.

Over 700 participants registered online representing national sports associations (NSAs) and local government units (LGUs), among others.