ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
PVL's Motolite releases players to free agency
Team Motolite in action in this file photo.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales

PVL's Motolite releases players to free agency

Abac Cordero (Philstar.com) - January 26, 2021 - 4:05pm

MANILA, Philippines – Despite its genuine efforts to keep the team intact, Motolite has decided to release its players in the Philippine Volleyball League (PVL) to free agency.

The two-year-old PVL franchise said a number of players declined to sign the new contracts that were offered them even during the pandemic.

And with no viable and competitive roster on hand, team officials deemed it was best to release all the players, including former MVP Myla Pablo.

“After management decided to strengthen the Motolite team, the players were asked to sign a contract that will take the team to at least 2022,” a team insider said.

“However, several of the players opted not to sign the contracts, leaving Motolite without a competitive team,” the source added.

The players, the team insider explained, did not want to be tied up to 2022, and sought contracts that would expire by the end of this year.

Still, the players declined, leaving management with very little options, and the decision to release all the players instead.

“With that, it became the best interest of everyone that the players be released so they can start actively seeking new teams without concerns or worries over their obligations with the team,” the source said.

Motolite management, which took care of all team members even at the height of the pandemic, came up with a package for the players and coaches to make the transition easier for them.

Concerns over the health and safety of the players and coaches, now that there is the threat of the new COVID-19 strain, also led to the decision.

Some team members have earlier expressed reservations over getting the vaccine. It remains unclear whether the government or the governing Philippine National Volleyball Federation, Inc. (PNVFI) would require all PVL players, coaches and staff to get the vaccine before competitions could resume.

The PVL is planning to conduct its first tournament on April 9 under a bubble setup in Laguna.

Aside from Pablo, also being released to free agency are Melissa Gohing, Iris Tolenada, Jessma Ramos, Bern Flora, Isa Molde, Ayel Estranero, Chloe Cortez, Jellie Tempiatura, Fhen Emnas, Grazielle Bombita and Mela Tunay.

PVL VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alaska Aces to seek 'best available big man' in PBA Draft
Alaska Aces to seek 'best available big man' in PBA Draft
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
In case nothing comes out of its still idle negotiation with prized anchor Vic Manuel, Alaska will move on and utilize its...
Sports
fbfb
Palawan Queen's Gambit's Marife dela Torre: Adjusting from way up in Canada
Palawan Queen's Gambit's Marife dela Torre: Adjusting from way up in Canada
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
It’s easy to get wide-eyed and lost on a team with accomplished chess players, but for Marife dela Torre, she’s...
Sports
fbfb
Justin Chua's second wind in his PBA career
Justin Chua's second wind in his PBA career
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
There is a reason why Justin Chua, after what looked like a journeyman career, has found a home with Phoenix in the Philippine...
Sports
fbfb
Leonard, George to miss Clippers game over COVID-19 fear
Leonard, George to miss Clippers game over COVID-19 fear
5 hours ago
Los Angeles Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will miss the team's road trip against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday...
Sports
fbfb
Manny Pacquiao vs Ryan Garcia in the works?
Manny Pacquiao vs Ryan Garcia in the works?
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
The 22-year-old Garcia recently expressed his desire to face Pacquiao shortly after his seventh-round technical knockout of...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Nadal takes veiled swipe at Djokovic over quarantine complaints
Nadal takes veiled swipe at Djokovic over quarantine complaints
9 minutes ago
Rafael Nadal has taken an apparent swipe at Novak Djokovic over his requests for quarantined players preparing for the Australian...
Sports
fbfb
Valenzuela's 'House of Kobe' commemorates NBA legend on first death anniversary
Valenzuela's 'House of Kobe' commemorates NBA legend on first death anniversary
By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 minutes ago
The legend of the late Kobe Bryant was further immortalized at the “House of Kobe” in Valenzuela City Tuesday...
Sports
fbfb
Pagdanganan bullish in upcoming LPGA campaign
Pagdanganan bullish in upcoming LPGA campaign
By Dante Navarro | 37 minutes ago
Bianca Pagdanganan is wrapping up her month-long LPGA Tour break here, recharged and confident of reaching peak form by the...
Sports
fbfb
PVL's Motolite releases players to free agency
PVL's Motolite releases players to free agency
By Abac Cordero | 1 hour ago
Despite its genuine efforts to keep the team intact, Motolite has decided to release its players in the Philippine Volleyball...
Sports
fbfb
Sports face vaccine dilemma ahead of Olympics, Euros
Sports face vaccine dilemma ahead of Olympics, Euros
5 hours ago
As Olympic organizers deny reports that the Tokyo Games this summer will be postponed again, they, and other sports bodies,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with