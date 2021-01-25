Suzara elected to top Philippine volleyball post under new group

MANILA, Philippines – Ramon “Tatz” Suzara returned to his volleyball roots as he was officially elected as president of the new group that it has named Philippine National Volleyball Federation, Inc. with hopes of ending years of divisiveness in the sport.

Suzara, who was the chief operating officer of the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organising Committee (Phisgoc), won unopposed and received all 31 votes cast in Monday’s polls at the East Ocean Palace Restaurant in Paranaque.

He leads the association that will succeed the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc.

There were a total of 32 registered voters but only 11 cast their votes, including a few via online.

Also elected unopposed were Ariel Paredes (chairman), Arnel Hajan (vice president), Don Caringal (secretary-general), Rod Roque (treasurer), Yul Benoso (auditor) and board members Ricky Palou, Tony Boy Liao, Charo Soriano, Carmela Gamboa, Fr. Vic Calvo, OP, Karl Chan and Wharton Chan.

“Today, we take this moment to recognize all the FIVB, POC and allow the stakeholders in joining me and the newly elected board members in taking the first big step of changing the sport’s landscape into a vibrant, harmonious and supportive community,” said Suzara.

“I hope our common love for the sport will provide us with the will to unite and collaborate in elevating the status of our national teams in the continental and world stages,” he added.

Suzara thus returned as official of the sport's local governing body after serving as secretary-general the then Philippine Amateur Volleyball Association for eight years about three decades ago.

POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, who personally supervised the exercise upon the advice of the FIVB, is optimistic the PNVFI will serve as the dawn of a new era for the sport in the country.

“Congratulations and I thank all the stakeholders for uniting because the volleyball community has long waited for this,” said Tolentino, who has also brought peace to jiujitsu and wrestling.

“The winner here is Philippine volleyball, we can now move on,” he added.

Tolentino said other groups who missed out on the unification could still join.

“For those who did not join, it’s a wasted opportunity but they are still welcome,” said the Tagaytay congressman and PhilCycling chief.

Tolentino said they would report the result of the election immediately to the FIVB, which is expected to give its official blessing in its general assembly from February 5-7.