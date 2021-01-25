ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
AcadArena Awards to fete best student gamers

AcadArena Awards to fete best student gamers

Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - January 25, 2021 - 1:29pm

MANILA, Philippines – AcadArena, the country's premiere campus esports program, will be recognizing the hard work of student gamers and leaders in the first campus esports awards show in the country, the AcadArena Awards.

There are two categories for the awards and recognition. The first is by Community Selection where nominees will be shortlisted by a panel and then the winner will be determined by community voting. The other category is Closed Selection wherein nominees will be deliberated on by the AcadArena Awards panel based on the record and/or applications submitted of the eligible Alliance members.

Some of the recognitions to be awarded are the “Student Esports Athlete of the Year,” which will be awarded to a model student gamer who has shown great achievement and contribution in campus esports; while the “Student Leader of the Year” will be awarded to a model student leader who has shown great achievement and contribution in campus esports, just to name a few.

Nominations and voting are open to all students from any university.

Nominations will open on January 24 until January 30, while voting will be from February 2-10.

The awards will be streamed live via Twitch and Facebook on February 14, 4 p.m., where AcadArena will also show sneak peeks of their plans for 2021 during the event.

More information on the awards may be found in AcadArena’s website.

ESPORTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dustin Poirier knocks out Conor McGregor at UFC 257
Dustin Poirier knocks out Conor McGregor at UFC 257
1 day ago
It was a major shock in superstar McGregor's return to the octagon for the first time in a year.
Sports
fbfb
No shoo-ins among PBA players in Gilas bubble
No shoo-ins among PBA players in Gilas bubble
By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
This comes after a successful outing from an all-cadet squad in the Bahrain bubble last November, where Gilas, led by collegiate...
Sports
fbfb
It’s a go! Kotani confirms Tokyo Olympics
By Joaquin Henson | January 25, 2021 - 12:00am
Confirmation that the Olympics will push through this year came from no less than Tokyo 2020 Sports Director Mikako Kotani during the Philippine Olympians Association General Assembly online meeting and elections...
Sports
fbfb
Jazz win eight in a row; Nuggets beat Suns in OT anew
Jazz win eight in a row; Nuggets beat Suns in OT anew
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
A 14-0 start to the game propelled the Jazz to the lopsided win against Golden State to improve to 12-4.
Sports
fbfb
Gilas prepares for Ratliffe-led Koreans
Gilas prepares for Ratliffe-led Koreans
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is moving forward in its bid to hold fort in next month’s FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Caloocan bests San Juan to remain unbeaten in PCAP North
Caloocan bests San Juan to remain unbeaten in PCAP North
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
In one of the most-anticipated matches of the PCAP’s inaugural All-Filipino Conference, the Caloocan LoadManna Knights...
Sports
fbfb
Camarines, Iloilo, Negros remain undefeated in PCAP after 3 playdates
Camarines, Iloilo, Negros remain undefeated in PCAP after 3 playdates
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
After three playdates in the inaugural All-Filipino Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, the...
Sports
fbfb
Rafael Nadal hails Alex Eala for breakthrough pro win
Rafael Nadal hails Alex Eala for breakthrough pro win
3 hours ago
Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal congratulated Alex Eala for ruling the Women's Singles of the W15 Manacor ITF Pro Tournament...
Sports
fbfb
BREN Esports stuns field, rules MLBB M2 World Championships
BREN Esports stuns field, rules MLBB M2 World Championships
By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
BREN Esports completed its Cinderella Run as it clinched the crown after a nail-biting Grand Finals of the Mobile Legends:...
Sports
fbfb
Leonard takes charge as Clippers stretch NBA win streak to 7 games
Leonard takes charge as Clippers stretch NBA win streak to 7 games
3 hours ago
Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 34 points as the Los Angeles Clippers extended their season-high NBA win streak to seven...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with