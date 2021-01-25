AcadArena Awards to fete best student gamers

MANILA, Philippines – AcadArena, the country's premiere campus esports program, will be recognizing the hard work of student gamers and leaders in the first campus esports awards show in the country, the AcadArena Awards.

There are two categories for the awards and recognition. The first is by Community Selection where nominees will be shortlisted by a panel and then the winner will be determined by community voting. The other category is Closed Selection wherein nominees will be deliberated on by the AcadArena Awards panel based on the record and/or applications submitted of the eligible Alliance members.

Some of the recognitions to be awarded are the “Student Esports Athlete of the Year,” which will be awarded to a model student gamer who has shown great achievement and contribution in campus esports; while the “Student Leader of the Year” will be awarded to a model student leader who has shown great achievement and contribution in campus esports, just to name a few.

Nominations and voting are open to all students from any university.

Nominations will open on January 24 until January 30, while voting will be from February 2-10.

The awards will be streamed live via Twitch and Facebook on February 14, 4 p.m., where AcadArena will also show sneak peeks of their plans for 2021 during the event.

More information on the awards may be found in AcadArena’s website.