Caloocan bests San Juan to remain unbeaten in PCAP North

MANILA, Philippines – In one of the most-anticipated matches of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ inaugural All-Filipino Conference, the Caloocan LoadManna Knights piped the San Juan Predators last Saturday, January 23.

Heading into Saturday’s Main Event, both Caloocan and San Juan were the only undefeated teams in the PCAP’s Northern Conference.

However, it was the Predators who took an early lead following wins in the blitz by GM Oliver Barbosa on top board, WIM Jodilyn Fronda on the lady’s board and IM Ricky de Guzman on the senior’s board. The three carried San Juan to a 4.5-2.5 advantage.

Caloocan turn the tables around in the rapid competition with a 9-5 win, to take the overall victory.

International Master Jan Emmanuel Garcia got the LoadManna Knights to a good start by winning over FM Arden Reyes.

Things got nervy when IM Pau Bersamina halved the points from the top board score. Caloocan got badly needed points when FM Nelson Villanueva and IM Barlo Nadera secured wins in their respective match-ups to draw level.

The marginal points came from the win by WNM Arvie Lozano over reigning National Women’s Champion Jodilyn Fronda.

Earlier in the day, Caloocan had to go through another ringer when they outlasted the Cavite Spartans, 12-9, to remain the sole undefeated team in the Northern Conference.

Over in the Southern Conference, Camarines, Iloilo and Negros are also untouched after three playdates.