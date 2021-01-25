ESPORT
Camarines, Iloilo, Negros remain undefeated in PCAP after 3 playdates

Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - January 25, 2021 - 11:49am

MANILA, Philippines – After three playdates in the inaugural All-Filipino Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, the Camarines Soaring Eagles, Iloilo Kisela Knights and Negros Kingsmen kept their records unblemished at 5-0.

Camarines flexed its muscles with a resounding 18.5-2.5 win over the Mindoro Elgin Tamaraws in their first match of last Saturday, January 23. They finished the day with a 14-7 win over the Palawan Queen’s Gambit.

The Soaring Eagles, behind Grandmaster Mark Paragua and untitled standout Ellan Asuela, handily won the blitz competition with Palawan’s WIM Antoinette San Diego getting a win for her side as she dispatched of Ezraline Alvarez.

The Queen’s Gambit fared somewhat better in the rapids with WIM Cathy Secopito and homegrown player Yanika Seratubias besting Asuela and NM Ronald Llavanes while San Diego repeated over Alvarez.

WNM Carmelita Abanes, Mikee Suede and Marife dela Torre halved the rapid points in their battles with NM Carlo Lorena, Christian Daluz and NM Virgen Ruaya.

Previously, Camarines laid waste to Cordova Dagami Warriors, 16-5, and the Iriga Oragons, 20.5-.5. Their only close fight thus far was a 12.5-8.5 triumph over the Zamboanga Sultans on opening day.

Southern Conference co-leader, the Iloilo Kisela Knights scored big in the blitz competition en route to a 16-5 triumph over the Lapu Lapu Naki Warriors.

Iloilo swept their seven blitz matches, with GM Joey Antonio, NM Giovanni Meija, Fiona Guirhem, Cesar Mariano, NM John Michael Silvederio, Fritz Bryan Porras and Mark Jossel Mariano besting their counterparts.

The Naki Warriors salvaged a measure of pride in the rapid competition with NM Merben Roque pulling an upset over Antonio, senior player Odilon Badiles win over Mariano, and Aldwin Daculan drawing with Dennis Bernas.

Earlier last Saturday, Iloilo defeated Zamboanga, 13.5-7.5.

Negros, the other unbeaten squad at this stage of the conference, squeaked past Toledo 11.5-9.5 but smoked the Cebu City Machers, 6-1, in the blitz, and 12-2 in the rapids in their second game of the day.

The Iloilo Kingsmen were led by IM Nelson Mariano III and NM Randy Segarra with homegrown players IM Joel Pimentel and NM Rolzon Roullo giving good accounts of themselves.

