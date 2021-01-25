BREN Esports stuns field, rules MLBB M2 World Championships

MANILA, Philippines – BREN Esports completed its Cinderella Run as it clinched the crown after a nail-biting Grand Finals of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang M2 World Championship against Myanmar’s Burmese Ghouls, 4-3.

BREN Esports’ road to the grand finals was not an easy one. A favorite during the elimination rounds, BREN Esports fell to Burmese Ghouls during the early stages of the playoffs and were dropped to the lower bracket.

But that setback did not falter the team as BREN Esports defied expectations by defeating Malaysia’s Todak, Indonesia's Alter Ego in the Lower Bracket semifinals, and MPL Indonesia’s back-to-back champions RRQ Hoshi to secure a rematch with Burmese Ghouls.

It was not only a shot at redemption for their earlier defeat during the playoffs, but also a crack at the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang M2 World Championship crown.

BREN Esports started the finals with a literal bang as they took two straight matches. The momentum was sadly derailed as the Myanmar team quickly showcased their mastery of the game, defeating BREN in 13 minutes in Game Three.

A pattern was then emerging, something that Burmese Ghouls must have caught up on as the casters and analyst noted. BREN Esports would initially take an early lead while Burmese Ghouls would lie and wait until the inevitable mistake was made and the Myanmar team would come from behind and take games 4 and 5.

Game Six showed a very different BREN Esports, still aggressive but making calculated plays, and keeping that momentum to win the game, very different from the previous three games that forced the grand finals to a deciding match.

Game Seven looked the same as the previous match, but BREN Esports was hungry for the crown as it sealed the victory in just 14 minutes.

BREN Esports’ Karl Gabriel “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno was awarded the Finals Most Valuable Player of the M2 World Championship grand finals series, after being a crucial player in the pivotal Game Seven and the deciding Game Seven.